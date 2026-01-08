How to Apply for The Traitors? How to Join the Cast?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Peacock’s ‘The Traitors’ is an incredible reality competition series, considering we always get more drama and suspense than we expect. It actually follows some of the most charismatically cunning celebrities as they engage in the ultimate game of murder-mystery, all the while trying to build a prize fund of up to $250,000. However, the original is shifting gears for its primetime NBC iteration by opening the doors to civilians from almost all walks of life — in other words, anyone can now engage in its mayhem.

The Traitors’ Application Process is Lengthy Yet Easy

If you believe you can not only endure but thrive in a world carefully built on qualities like deception, misgivings, as well as strategy, then ‘The Traitos’ is genuinely the perfect fit for you. No matter your background, orientation, physique, or size, you would be welcome here because the show’s vision has nothing to do with aesthetics or any sort of socio-political message. In fact, its goal is to simply have contestants carry out a series of challenging missions, work together to identify possible non-faithfuls, and just enjoy a child-like yet dark fantasy environment.

Coming to the actual application process, NBC has opened a casting call through a dedicated website, which is already accepting hopeful submissions from across the globe — https://thetraitorsus.com. Nevertheless, there are some eligibility criteria that you need to be well aware of before even starting to fill out your form, because you would immediately be rejected if you miss even one of them. These include the age cut-off of 21 and the requirement of US citizenship or a valid passport/visa that enables travel from your country to the US and the UK, especially as the show will be filmed in Scotland.

Moreover, it is essential that you are not the current or former employee, or even be related to anyone employed at NBC Universal, Studio Lambert, or any other business associated with the program. Then comes your availability to travel, later compliance with both physical as well as psychological examinations, and willingness to be subject to a background check to determine your standing. Only when all these matters are taken care of does the real application begin, where you need to fill in basic details such as your full name, address, date of birth, email address, phone number, and occupation.

When that’s done, you will be asked to provide your social media handles, a couple of recent photographs, and a short video showcasing who you are and why you deserve to be on ‘The Traitors.’ These are followed by a few specific questions revolving around what role you would prefer in the original if you had a choice, why, and if you have taken part in any similar productions before. It’s honestly an easy, straightforward process, albeit a bit lengthy due to the thought that needs to go into your answers and video, but it still shouldn’t take you more than a few hours to complete.

If we’re being honest, you should brainstorm a few ideas before selecting one that stands out the most for your video, but try not to overthink it, and definitely do not add filters, music, or children. Our advice would be to have fun with it while remaining your authentic self because the people who catch our eye the most on reality television are those who are unapologetically themselves. Real people with real stories are often the shining stars in such productions, whether it be TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance,’ CBS’ ‘Big Brother,’ Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind,’ Netflix’s ‘The Mole,’ or CBS’ ‘Survivor.’

The only thing left for you to do after all this is click on “Register” to finalize your application, which will kick-start a waiting period you will hate. That’s because you will truly have absolutely no idea if you have been selected for further casting rounds/interviews or not until someone reaches out. The good news is that if you are rejected for any reason, you can improve your application before trying again for future installments — you can do so as many times as you please. However, if you are shortlisted, someone will contact you to discuss the chances as well as the logistics of you becoming a player, following which, things will proceed further.

