The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Starts Filming in Vancouver in January

Vince Staples’ satirical comedy series is heading to Vancouver for its second season! Under creators Ian Edelman, Vince Staples, and Maurice Williams, ‘The Vince Staples Show’ will begin filming its second season in Vancouver, British Columbia, on January 22, 2025, and wrap up by March 28, 2025. The main cast members are expected to reprise their roles, and the installment will continue the story from where it was left off in the debut season.

The final episode of ‘The Vince Staples Show’ season 1 offers a comprehensive and mindbending look at Vince’s life as it shifts through important junctures that have defined him. The opening sequences are serene moments of his childhood, with Anita’s words to his father heralding the cascade of financial struggles in the years to come. As his first day at school unfolds, the violence he experiences firsthand is engraved into his mind, setting a precedent for the mindset of survival prevalent in his community. As Vince is welcomed back to his high school to give an inspirational talk to a class, the show’s signature surreal visual storytelling begins.

After taking a bathroom break, a student sells and smokes weed before returning to a bored class. Vince concludes his talk, and a student stays behind to tell him about his father, whom Vince used to call White Boy in school. The same White Boy confronts Vince in the parking lot and pulls a gun on him. A chase begins that takes the two through a laundromat and a supermarket, with White Boy becoming a ghost of Vince’s past that he can’t seem to shake off no matter what he tries. Finally, with seemingly no other recourse left, Vince ambushes White Boy and shoots him. He goes home while White Boy’s son watches a commercial sitting in the car, waiting for his dad.

There is no telling what ‘The Vince Staples Show’ holds in store for us going into the second season. “There are 365 days in a year, so we’re able to have 365 episodes of this thing because they’re all based on what it’s like to just exist day-to-day,” Staples told Netflix. “Next for Vince is literally anything because anything could happen at any moment, that’s just how life works.” The show will likely see the return of Vince Staples as a fictionalized version of himself, Andrea Ellsworth as Deja, Watts Homie Quan as The Homie, and Vanessa Bell Calloway as Anita. There are bound to be more celebrity cameos, like Rick Ross appearing as himself.

While ‘The Vince Staples Show’ was shot in Longbeach, California for the first season, where Vince Staples grew up, the second season will be filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. The move could be due to financial incentives or the need to use studio infrastructure for ambitious sequences and efficiency. Vancouver has also hosted shows and films like ‘White Chicks,’ ‘Dead Boy Detectives,’ Amazon Prime’s ‘Peacemaker,’ and ‘Family Law.’

