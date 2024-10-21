Is Isabelle Dead? Did Clémence Poésy Leave The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

Isabelle puts her life on the line to save Laurent in the fourth episode of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol,’ the second season of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.’ Losang’s efforts to present the young boy as the messiah of the future drive him to severe extremes. The religious man who has always embraced peace goes out of control, especially with Isabelle, knowing he can’t make Daryl Dixon speak. The French nun deals with the interrogation with utmost resilience and courage, which is evident when she fights for Laurent with her life! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Losang Kills Isabelle When She Provokes Him

Losang’s desperation to find Laurent before Madame Genet makes her question Isabelle again. He tells her that he still believes the young boy is unique and capable enough to lead the surviving humanity to a brighter future. He loses his common sense to his ambition of building a community led by him and his disciple, the kid. The nun tries to dissuade him, clarifying that Laurent’s specialties don’t make him any less human, who can turn and die when a walker bites him. The religious leader doesn’t listen to her. When Madame Genet makes her presence known at the Nest, he becomes eager to find the boy.

Isabelle puts an end to Losang’s desperation by slashing his cheek. The move provokes the head of the Christian community. He retaliates against the nun by stabbing her with a knife. Meanwhile, Genet and her forces invade the Nest, forcing the leader of the religious organization to run away without bothering to care for the gradually dying French woman. She stumbles with her hands on the stab wound and encounters Carol Peletier, who enters the Nest to find Daryl Dixon. The American woman puts pressure on the injury to help her deal with the wound, but eventually, she has to prioritize finding her best friend.

After escaping from his prison, Daryl joins Carol and runs to Isabelle. Even though they love each other, the nun reminds him that he has no time to be there for her. She asks him to find Laurent and dies for good. Isabelle’s death is confirmed by the officials of Maison Mère, Genet’s organization.

Clémence Poésy’s Exit From The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Neither AMC nor Clémence Poésy has officially announced the actress’ exit from ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.’ However, a statement regarding the same seems only a formality, considering Isabelle’s death. Considering that any dead person becomes a walker after their death in ‘The Walking Dead’ universe, Isabelle becomes a burden to everyone at the Nest. Since Losang cannot extract Laurent’s location from a zombie, he has nothing to gain from keeping her body on the premises. Therefore, the chances of us seeing the character again are little to none. Considering that she has only been part of Daryl Dixon’s life for a while, there may not be any flashback scenes featuring her.

Furthermore, Daryl has not had any visions or dreams lately, even after separating from Carol and his “home.” Therefore, Isabelle’s appearance in these potential sequences may not happen. Poésy’s exit is unsurprising, especially since Melissa McBride’s addition to the cast as a series regular. The post-apocalyptic drama was originally envisioned as a tale to explore Daryl and Carol’s intricate relationship beyond ‘The Walking Dead,’ which leaves minimal scope to delve into another female lead. Isabelle surviving Losang’s attack and joining the two best friends would have affected the chemistry between Daryl and Carol, which is not ideal.

Daryl and Carol have always been a two-person team. Isabelle’s death indicates that David Zabel and his writers want the gang to remain the same. In the upcoming episodes, the duo may battle several challenges to find Laurent and return to the United States with him. Meanwhile, Poésy’s ardent admirers can await the release of BBC/CBS’ historical drama ‘King and Conqueror,’ in which she will play Matilda of Flanders, the wife of the first Norman king of England, William the Conqueror.

