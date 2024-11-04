Where Does Laurent Go? Did Louis Puech Scigliuzzi Leave The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

In the finale of AMC’s post-apocalyptic drama series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol,’ the second season of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,’ Daryl Dixon’s efforts to save Laurent from the hands of the Union of Hope reaches a culmination. After convincing the young boy to leave France, he puts his life on the line to ensure that the latter won’t be hunted down by the soldiers of the religious sect who see him as anything but human. Even though Jacinta tries her best to capture him after Losang’s death, she can only helplessly watch him fly away from Paris with the help of three Americans! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Ash Takes Laurent to the Commonwealth

Ash and Laurent leave for the Commonwealth, the settlement that becomes the “home” of Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier in the eleventh and final season of the mothership series ‘The Walking Dead.’ The community is where the two best friends’ chosen family, friends, and other allies live. Since an enormous herd of walkers raids Ash’s estate, he cannot return to his property, even if that means not going back to the grave of his late son, Avi. The young boy’s departure for the Commonwealth also marks the fulfillment of Daryl’s promise to the former and Isabelle.

After forming a heartwarming bond with Laurent, Daryl realizes that the young boy deserves to lead a normal life without any enormous duties or expectations placed on his shoulders. It doesn’t take long for the American to understand that the Union of Hope has robbed his childhood by seeing him as the messiah who will lead the rest of humanity to a better future. He then tells himself that he should help the child reach the Commonwealth, where the latter doesn’t need to be anyone else other than a child. Daryl dreams of Laurent attending school and playing with other children his age without the burden of humanity’s future weighing him down.

Daryl expects Laurent to spend his time with kids like Judith Grimes, the adoptive daughter of his companion, Rick Grimes. The American joins Carol and their allies to capture the Commonwealth in ‘The Walking Dead’ to return the essence of childhood to kids like Judith. By sending Laurent to the settlement in the United States, he is giving back the same essence to the young boy.

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi’s Exit From The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

As of now, neither AMC nor Louis Puech Scigliuzzi has announced the actor’s exit from ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.’ However, Laurent’s departure for the Commonwealth with Ash clarifies that the young boy won’t be part of the narrative of the already-announced third season of the post-apocalyptic drama. The upcoming installment is confirmed to be set in Spain, far away from the Commonwealth in the United States. Since Ash has enough resources to complete the journey across the Atlantic, the possibility of the young boy ending up in Spain is little to none. The upcoming episodes are also not expected to focus on his life in the Commonwealth, which will force the show to include the entire population of the community in the third season’s narrative.

The first two seasons of the post-apocalyptic drama explore Laurent and Daryl’s relationship completely, leaving little scope to delve into the same in the third installment. In addition, relying on the young boy’s storyline once again will cause repetition the writers would want to avoid. Furthermore, David Zabel, who created the series, has already confirmed that the show’s narrative will be reinvented when Spain is introduced as the new principal setting. “I do love the way that we get to reinvent the show when we move from place to place. I think it’s a great way to keep it fresh and to give new stimuli to these characters who have seen and done so much,” he told Collider.

Zabel’s words indicate that Daryl’s efforts to look after Laurent will no longer remain the main storyline of the show, concluding the young boy’s character arc. Therefore, we may not need to expect Louis in the third installment of the series. Having said that, we may see him feature in the post-apocalyptic drama in a guest capacity when Daryl and Carol finally reach the Commonwealth. However, their return home may only happen to conclude the series for good.

