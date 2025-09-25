‘The Wayfinders’ Renewed for Season 2 at Angel

Angel Studios has renewed the fantasy adventure series ‘The Wayfinders’ for its second season! Filming will take place in Utah and Limerick, Ireland, starting in March 2026. Jason Faller, Adam F. Goldberg, Kynan Griffin, and Hans Rodionoff are back as writers, with Jon Wright joining Glen Winter as a director. The first episode of Season 1 dropped this April, while the rest of the episodes are all scheduled to be released in December this year. However, a specific date is awaited.

The story centers on high school students Oaklee Jones, Flynn Griffin, and Cash Calloway, who get lost in a medieval fantasy world where magic is real. The three kids have various troubles in their lives, which have led them to believe that they are either not enough or don’t matter. But when a puzzle inside an abandoned hut sends them back in time, they find themselves in a new world where their arrival has been foretold in ancient prophecies. Oaklee is a sorcerer, Cash is a warrior, and Flynn is a thief. In other words, in the new world of knights, wizards, elves, and dragons, they matter.

Unfortunately, the three kids cannot spend their time there and must find a way to get back home. The catch? A corrupt and power-hungry prince named Vedric wants them dead. Fulfilling the prophecy seems to be the only ticket home, although the trio has no idea how to navigate their new and dangerous environment. Only after Season 1 ends can we deduce what Season 2 has in store.

The cast of ‘The Wayfinders’ Season 1 includes Tamara Smart, Evan Nikolas Fields, Vincent Mattis, Felipe Cates, Issy Knopfler, Sam Buchanan, and Mackenzie Crook.

Utah served as the base for shows like ‘Fallout,’ ‘The Chosen,’ and ‘Yellowstone.’ Limerick became the backdrop for Season 1 of ‘The Wayfinders.’ ‘Foundation’ and ‘Hidden Assets’ were also shot in the region.

Read More: ‘When Hope Calls’ Renewed for Season 3 at GAC