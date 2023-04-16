Third Watch Cast: Where Are They Now?

‘Third Watch’ is a television drama series that aired on NBC from 1999 to 2005. The show follows the lives of police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who work the night shift in the fictional 55th precinct of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and the firehouse of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). The show explores the emotional toll that their work takes on their relationships and personal lives. ‘Third Watch’ is a compelling drama that highlights the bravery and sacrifices of the first responders who work tirelessly to keep their communities safe. The show received critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by police officers, firefighters, and paramedics and its ability to address important social issues such as domestic violence, drug addiction, and mental health. It’s been quite some time since the show aired, and fans of the show must be wondering where the cast is now. If you’re one of them, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Michael Beach Now?

Michael Beach’s acting career spans over two decades and includes a variety of roles in both television and film. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and has proven his versatility as an actor. In addition to his numerous guest-starring roles, Beach has also had significant supporting and leading roles in films such as Clint Eastwood’s ‘Flags of Our Fathers,’ John Woo’s ‘Windtalkers,’ and Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Shooter.’ Beach’s performance in the NBC series ‘Crisis’ received critical acclaim, showcasing his range as an actor in a complex and intense role. He also made an impact with his recurring role as T.O. Cross in ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ a violent and unpredictable character who was both feared and respected.

He appeared in seasons 6 and 7 of ‘Chicago P.D.’ as Darius Walker, a drug dealer turned confidential informant. In an exciting development, Beach was announced to be starring in the upcoming tenth instalment of the ‘Saw’ film series, titled ‘Saw X,’ which is set to be released in ate 2023. Beach’s personal life includes two marriages. He was first married to Tracey Beach in 1998, but they divorced after eight years. He then married Elisha Wilson the following year.

Where is Coby Bell Now?

Coby Scott Bell is an actor known for his versatile performances on television. He gained popularity for his roles as Jesse Porter on ‘Burn Notice’ and Jason Pitts on ‘The Game.’ He also played the role of Aaron in the Amazon original series ‘Mad Dogs.’ Recently, Bell was cast as Captain Larry James, a Texas Ranger Captain, in the CW western crime drama series ‘Walker’ reboot.

Apart from acting, Bell is also a talented musician and songwriter who plays in a reggae band. He has a passion for helping underprivileged youth and is actively involved with Big Brothers of America as a mentor. Bell is a family man, married to Aviss Pinkney-Bell, and has four children, including two sets of twins. His dedication to his craft and community involvement has made him a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Where is Bobby Cannavale Now?

Bobby Cannavale is a well-known actor who has earned critical acclaim for his work in both character actors and leading man roles on stage and screen. He has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for his outstanding performances in shows such as Boardwalk Empire and ‘Will & Grace,’ and has received further nominations for his work in Nurse Jackie. Cannavale has also appeared in a number of other popular TV series, including ‘Vinyl,’ ‘Mr. Robot,’ ‘Master of None,’ and ‘Homecoming.’ His recent works include ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and ‘The Watcher.’ The actor was married to Jenny Lumet from 1994 to 2003. Currently the multifaceted actor has been dating Rose Byrne since 2012.

Where is Eddie Cibrian Now?

Edward Carl Cibrian is best known for his television roles in ‘Sunset Beach’ as Cole Deschanel and ‘Third Watch’ as Jimmy Doherty. He also played Matt Clark in ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Russell Varon in ‘Invasion,’ Jesse Cardoza in ‘CSI: Miami,’ and Eddie Valetik in ‘Take Two.’ Cibrian has also acted in several movies, including ‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ and ‘The Best Man Holiday.’ Cibrian was previously married to Brandi Glanville in 2001, and they got divorced in 2010. He is currently married to LeAnn Rimes since 2011. Cibrian has two children, and he has been involved in various projects in recent years. In 2021, he appeared in the Netflix comedy series Country Comfort, and in 2023, he will star in the ABC sitcom ‘Home Economics.’ Despite his personal life controversies, Cibrian’s acting talent and diverse roles have earned him a place in the entertainment industry. He recently made his music video directorial debut with the release of ‘Spaceship.’

Where is Molly Price Now?

Price has made appearances in various television dramas in guest starring roles, including popular shows such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, ER, The Mentalist, Private Practice, Shameless, Elementary, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, among others. She also had a recurring role in the Cinemax drama series The Knick and co-starred in the short-lived Showtime comedy-drama Happyish. In the film she played supporting roles in movies such as ‘The Life Before Her Eyes,’ ‘What Goes Up,’ ‘How Do You Know,’ ‘The Good Doctor,’ and ‘Not Fade Away.’ Additionally, she appeared in the FX drama ‘Feud’ in 2017 and played a criminal defence attorney in season 3 of the Netflix Original drama series, ‘Bloodline.’ Recently she made appearances in productions including ‘And Just Like That…,’ ‘Almost Family,’ ‘Queen America,’ ‘The Good Cop.’ The multifaceted actress is currently married to Derek Kelly since 2001.

Where is Kim Raver Now?

Kim Raver is a well-known actress, recognized for her television roles in various popular shows such as ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and ’24’ She played Dr. Teddy Altman on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and Audrey Raines on ’24.’ In 2017, she had recurring roles on Ray Donovan and ‘Designated Survivor,’ where she played Dr. Andrea Frost. She further made appearances ‘Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron,’ ‘Captain,’ and Station 19.’ Kim Raver has been married to Manuel Boyer, a director and writer, since the year 2000. Together, they have two sons.

Where is Anthony Ruivivar Now?

Following his role in ‘Third Watch,’ Ruivivar continued to play characters in the drama genre, often portraying a law enforcement officer, detective, or FBI agent in popular shows like ‘Traveler,’ ‘Quantico,’ ‘Numb3rs,’ ‘Criminal Minds, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ and ‘Lie to Me’. In 2010, he had a main role in ABC’s ‘The Whole Truth’ as Alejo Salazar, and also played recurring roles as Alex Longshadow in ‘Banshee’ and Bruce Wayne/Batman in ‘Beware the Batman.’ In January 1998, he got married to actress Yvonne Jung, who appeared in later seasons of ‘Third Watch.’ Their characters in the show became a couple and got married in the series finale. They have three children together; two sons named Kainoa and Kale, and a daughter named Levi, who is part of the US Junior Women’s Gymnastics national team.

