Thrash Ending Explained: Does Lisa Survive the Sharks? Does She Give Birth?

Written and helmed by Tommy Wirkola, Netflix’s ‘Thrash‘ follows several characters on their desperate bid for survival, not in the face of a hurricane, but an active shark attack. When a Category 5 tropical Hurricane by the name of Henry makes landfall next to the coastal town of Annieville, most of its residents are left too shocked to move. This includes Dakota, whose uncle is a marine researcher, three siblings in an abusive household, and a woman named Lisa, who is nine-months pregnant.

While the incoming storm surges are almost impossible to deal with by themselves, what takes tensions several notches higher is the arrival of several sharks into the city. Without warning, the muddy, torrential waters become hunting grounds for one of the deadliest predators on Earth, and everyone is forced to fend for themselves. By the end of this disaster thriller movie, the hurricane becomes an existential catalyst for those who manage to survive. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Thrash Plot Synopsis

‘Thrash’ begins with cyclone warnings filling up the small town of Annieville, as we get snapshots into the lives of our many main characters. Dakota, unaware of just how big a storm is lying in wait, decides to head out for food, but gets deathly scared of the rain, the wind, and the probing sense of agoraphobia. Hundreds of miles away, her uncle, a marine researcher, worries about the sharks he’s spent weeks tracking, as a storm can set all of them free. Meanwhile, three siblings, Ron, Dee, and Will, seem to be having the time of their lives at a local pond, but are rushed back into the house by their foster parents, the Olsons. At last, we meet Lisa Fields, who lives in New York but is here for work. As she is nine months pregnant, Lisa’s mother urges her to go to higher ground, but by the time Lisa catches on to the threat, it is too late.

The hurricane ends up hitting the town faster than anyone expected, and before long, every street is torn apart by a series of flash floods. Though Lisa tries to escape, a tree wedges into her car, freezing her on site. Meanwhile, both Dakota and the siblings find their respective houses flooded throughout the entire first floor, and though the former manages to escape to her upper bedroom, the latter trio has to precariously rest on the countertop. The Olsons try to leave the children behind in their trucks, but in that moment, two sharks grab hold of them, injuring Billy, the foster father, and killing his wife. Sharks also reach the street where Lisa is held up, and kill two people who were about to help. Dakota, who is watching all of this from her window, feels the urge to help Lisa and makes a brave journey from her house and back, with Lisa by her side.

Though Lisa and Dakota appear to be safe for now, the water levels begin to rise steadily, which spells even more trouble for Ron and his siblings. With Sharks swimming literally inside the house, Ron makes a daring plan of distracting the sharks with meat, and then reaching into the basement, where Billy keeps his gun. Though Billy himself returns to the house and tries to force the kids to do his bidding, the sharks soon return to finish what they started, giving Ron a window to go in and find a briefcase full of dynamite sticks. Meanwhile, Lisa goes into labor as Dakota’s house begins to fill up with water, which compels Dakota to risk it all once again and find the boat that the two dead men were using. However, just as she distracts the sharks and finds the boat, the house collapses, leaving Lisa to simultaneously fend for herself and her unborn child.

Thrash Ending: Does Lisa Survive the Sharks and Give Birth to the Baby?

‘Thrash’ ends with Lisa narrowly avoiding a shark attack and giving birth to her son underwater. The latter detail connects to the start of the movie, where she ponders whether to have a water birth or go through with the standard procedures. Though the survival of Lisa and her baby seems impossible when she later goes into labor, the house’s flooding ends up becoming a blessing in disguise, as it now fulfills the requirements of a birth. As a result, Lisa gives birth to her child as she swims to the surface of a flooded landscape, in what is perhaps the movie’s most powerful scene.

Though the actual birth sequence goes without any major hiccups, Lisa’s real troubles begin soon after, as she loses too much blood in open, shark-infested waters. Before long, not one but three sharks begin circling the site, leaving Lisa with no choice but to mount her baby on a wooden plank and go on the offensive. When the sharks come in charging, she manages to strike one with a stick, while Dakota manages to snipe down the second. Though time seems to be running out for both of them, Lisa manages to hold her ground just long enough for help to arrive. Even then, the final wave of bull shark attacks is trumped not by human intervention, but by a great white shark leaping out of the water to bite down her opponents.

Earlier in the story, Dale tells the journalist that there is a lone, pregnant great white on the loose, somewhere close to where his niece is situated. Though we don’t see her for the rest of the movie, the gigantic shark steps in at just the right moment as the movie’s hero. While it is possible that it attacks the bull shark group out of self-defense, this move thematically ties into one of the stories Dale recalls about sharks. One day, as a teen, he survived a close call with a hippo, but only because the animal was being mowed down by a bull shark shiver. That was the first time Dale saw fear in the eyes of an apex predator, and it is only fitting that the movie’s ending one-ups that idea, giving the bull sharks a taste of their own medicine.

Does Dakota Reunite With Her Uncle?

Dakota’s arc, much like Lisa’s, also ends on a happy note, as she reunites with her uncle as dawn breaks over the city. While the two may be disconnected for much of the movie, Dale’s lessons have a direct influence on how Dakota navigates the situation, especially when it comes to defending against the sharks. Just as he tells his subordinates in one scene, vibrations are the key to distracting a shark, as for them it seemingly resembles an injured prey. Though Dakota, Lisa, and the others are symbolically the prey in the natural order of things, they manage to outwit and outdo the sharks in one way or another. In the end, Dakota manages to get to the boat and nearly draws it to Lisa, getting the last bit of help from her uncle, who comes with weapons of his own.

The fact that Dale and his team manage to cover over a hundred miles on water overnight is an impressive feat as is, but it’s what he does upon making first contact that seals the deal. Launching a vibrating electrical shocker into the water, he drives away almost all of the sharks in one fell swoop, making it to his niece just in time. While he may be the one to save the day, the highlight of the entire journey is undoubtedly Dakota. She starts out the movie as an agoraphobic, and that fear is a part of why she chooses to stay at the house even when the weather worsens. However, by the end, she manages to purge her fears and carve her way forward, even if it means battling sharks and tides along the way.

Do the Siblings Escape the House? Will They Live or Die?

The last we see of the siblings is when they celebrate after blowing up one of the sharks, before grabbing the car keys and making their way out. While this is a dreamy ending in its own right, several points of concern immediately stick out. To begin with, there were at least two sharks circling their house during the first wave of attacks, and the trio only managed to blow up one. The blood and tissue being spread all around the house are likely a magnet for all the sharks in the vicinity, and that can only stir more trouble. Lastly, though they manage to escape by car, the vehicle is still half-submerged in water and easily accessible for sharks and other predators. We see just how strong the bull sharks are when they overturn Dakota’s boat with one strike. As such, forcibly entering the partially submerged car might not even be difficult.

Another worrying possibility is that of the car itself stopping mid-way, as there is always the fear of water filling up the engine. In that case, not only are the kids potentially stranded in the middle of a flooded street without resources, they are also most likely in prime shark territories. However, given that it is already dawn by the time they make out, and the storm is seemingly over, it is likely that help is soon to arrive. In the scenario that the siblings make it out in one piece, they are now more empowered than ever, not just physically, but also via knowledge. Having learned that their previous foster father was stealing money from their government cheques, Ron, Dee, and Will are likely to take their sweet time appreciating life and deciding on its next chapter.

What Does the Cloud at the End Mean? Are More Hurricanes Coming?

Though ‘Thrash’ ends with the storm seemingly reaching its end, the final scene suggests that the nightmare might just be getting started. At the coastline, we see Greg, who told Dale about the hurricane, sit back in horror as a gigantic cloud takes form over the Atlantic Ocean. Though we don’t get a clear look at his screen, it appears that this storm is named Jon and is already marked Category 5. Judging from his expression, it also appears to be bigger and deadlier than Hurricane Henry, and that can only bring bad news. Early on in the movie, Greg jokes that if there were a Category 6 to be invented, the incoming cyclone would be it, and it is possible that his words are nothing but an ominous piece of foreshadowing for what’s to come.

Based on Greg’s map readings, the storm seems to be aiming straight towards the Florida-to-South Carolina region, which means that the town of Annieville is almost certainly along its trajectory. For Dale and his team, who are barely in the clear and making their way back to safety, this might just unlock a whole new level of troubles. On a narrative level, it is also fitting that most of the main cast are now in one place and will have to face what might be a second wave of shark attacks. From what we know, there are still dozens of bull sharks hovering around in town, with some possibly going to other locations as well. In that case, there are still several people like Lisa and the siblings who are waiting to be rescued, and might just have to take matters into their own hands.

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