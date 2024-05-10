Hugh Jackman’s Three Bags Full: Plot and Filming Details, Revealed

New plot and filming details for Hugh Jackman’s offbeat detective film have come to light! ‘Three Bags Full’ is slated to begin shooting in summer 2024. Jackman will take up the leading role as the shepherd to a flock of anthropomorphic sheep. The film adapts Leonie Swann’s 2005 German novel of the same name.

Set against the backdrop of the quaint Irish village of Glennkill, the narrative follows a flock of sheep who find their shepherd murdered, with his body pinned to the ground with a spade. These aren’t your average run-of-the-barn sheep, however, as George had taken very good care of them, reading to them every night and exposing them to a range of literature. This practice gave them the ability to understand human speech as well as the workings of human minds. Seeing their caring master so brutally murdered, the sheep turn sleuth and begin investigating the villagers of Glennkill.

The investigation is led by Miss Maple, the smartest sheep in the world, who assembles her A-team to track down the killer. She is joined by Othello, the maverick black ram; Mopple the Whale, a merino with the appetite and memory of an elephant; and Zora, a black-faced ewe inclined towards existential nihilism and staring into the abyss. Along with other skilled members of the flock, the sheep spend the night analyzing the crime, engaging in discussions and metaphysical speculations.

Putting their theorizing on hold, the sheep head into the village to conduct reconnaissance and gather leads. Scouring the villagers for potential murderers, it doesn’t take them long to draw up a list of suspects. There is the obviously terrifying butcher, Ham; Gabriel, a suspicious shepherd to a strange flock of sheep; Rebecca, an enigmatic and scheming newcomer who is hiding a secret; and Father Will, a baleful priest. As they dig deeper into the mystery, the sheep are faced with their own baa-rdens of love, guilt, morality, and responsibility.

Coincidentally, Hugh Jackman visited Ireland in February 2024 after wrapping up his filming for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ with Ryan Reynolds. He is set to lead the drama ‘Apostle Paul,’ based on the titular historical figure whose visions of Jesus Christ transformed him. Jackman is also expected to star in ‘The Death of Robin Hood,’ a dark reimagining of the classic tale that sees a scarred version of the character grapple with his sins while being offered a chance at redemption.

‘Three Bags Full’ is joining a range of interesting and eclectic movies being made in London this season. Kunal Nayyar’s ‘Christmas Karma’ puts an immigrant spin on ‘A Christmas Carol’ and began shooting in the capital city on April 22, 2024. Noomi Rapace’s ‘Reckoner’ is a psychological thriller that will begin filming here in July. Principal photography for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ recently took place in the city. Some of the other latest projects lensed in the city include Tom Kingsley’s action comedy ‘Deep Cover,’ Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two,’ Prime Video’s ‘Levon’s Trade,’ and the fifth season of Apple TV’s ‘Slow Horses.’

