Tilda Swinton and Brit Marling will be heading to the British Capital early next year for their next project. ‘Clandestine,’ a Paramount+ series starring Swinton and Marling, will enter production in London, UK, in February 2027. The high-stakes family drama is set in the world of Washington, D.C.’s political elite and will delve into a layered power struggle at both the professional and personal levels for the characters. The show is created by Marling and Zal Batmanglij and written by Marling, Batmanglij, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, with Batmanglij also directing. A proper plot has yet to be revealed.

Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton’s latest credits include Blithe in ‘Ballad of a Small Player,’ Martha/Michelle in ‘The Room Next Door,’ and Mother in ‘The End.’ Among her other upcoming projects are Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s sci-fi movie ‘Jenjira’s Magnificent Dream,’ about a widow named Jengira who journeys to Sri Lanka to scatter her husband’s ashes but loses her sense of time and space after being pulled across different eras; and David Lowery’s mystery thriller feature ‘Death in Her Hands,’ about a woman who gets obsessed with a murder mystery.

Brit Marling played Lee Andersen in ‘A Murder at the End of the World,’ which she also co-created, Liz Garvey in ‘Babylon,’ and Prairie Johnson in ‘The OA.’ Movies she is a part of include ‘Sound of My Voice,’ ‘Another Earth,’ ‘Arbitrage,’ also starring Richard Gere, Robert Redford’s ‘The Company You Keep,’ ‘The Better Angels,’ and ‘Posthumous.’ She also voiced the computer of the USS Athena in ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,’ which will return with its second season in March 2027.

If you are into political family dramas, you can also stream ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Good Wife,’ and ‘Mrs. America,’ ‘Succession,’ and ‘Veep.’ London has served as the production base for shows like ‘Bodyguard’ and ‘The Diplomat.’

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