4 Best Tina Fey Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Actress, comedian, writer, and producer Elizabeth Stamatina Fey, known professionally as Tina Fey, started her career as an improv artist in the 1990s. She established herself in the industry by working on ‘Saturday Night Live’ between 1997 and 2006, and starring on the NBC sitcom ‘30 Rock.’ On the big screen, she has appeared in films such as ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Baby Mama,’ ‘Date Night,’ and ‘Sisters.’ Tina has created several shows for the screen as well as for the stage. Her work has earned her numerous accolades, including the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2010. If you wish to stream projects starring Tina Fey on Netflix, the following list will guide you through.

4. Wine Country (2019)

Marking the feature directorial debut of Amy Poehler, ‘Wine Country‘ centers around a group of six best friends who take a trip to the Napa Valley for the weekend to celebrate one of them turning fifty. The getaway is organized by Abby (Amy Poehler) in honor of the birthday girl, Rebecca (Rachel Dratch). The rest include workaholic businesswoman Catherine (Ana Gasteyer), post-op Val (Paula Pell), depressed writer Jenny (Emily Spivey), and weary mom Naomi (Maya Rudolph). As the alcohol flows, the women open up about their suppressed feelings and are forced to confront questions about their friendships and futures. Tina Fey stars in the movie as Tammy, the local owner of the house that the women stay in during their trip. Watch the heartfelt comedy here.

3. Mulligan (2023-2024)

Created by Sam Means and Robert Carlock, ‘Mulligan’ tells the story of working-class hero Matty Mulligan, who becomes the President of the entire human race after he defeats an alien invasion that has destroyed much of civilization. He now has to lead reconstruction efforts with the help of his girlfriend Lucy Suwan, super scientist Dr. Farrah Braun, historian Simon Prioleau, and self-appointed Vice President, Senator Cartwright LaMarr. Tina Fey lends her voice to the scientist in the animated apocalyptic sitcom that you can binge-watch on Netflix.

2. Megamind (2010)

Directed by Tom McGrath, ‘Megamind’ follows the titular supervillain, who arrives on Earth as a baby sent away from another planet, and decides to use his superior intelligence to take over the world. Despite his best efforts, his plans are always thwarted by his nemesis, the superhero from Metro City, Metro Man. Megamind becomes obsessed with defeating the hero, so much so that when he seemingly succeeds, he finds that he has lost purpose in his life. He attempts to date intrepid reporter Roxanne Ritchi while disguised as museum curator Bernard, and tries to create a new superhero for the city, only to end up making a truly evil villain. Tina Fey lends her voice to Roxanne in the animated superhero comedy movie that you can view here.

1. The Four Seasons (2025)

Created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, ‘The Four Seasons’ is an adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 film of the same name. The narrative is set around three suburban couples — Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), who vacation together every season. When the gang gathers at Nick and Anne’s lake house during a weekend in spring to celebrate the couple’s 25th anniversary, Nick surprises all by revealing that they are planning to divorce. The situation is further complicated with Nick bringing a much younger date on subsequent trips. Stream the comedy-drama series on adult friendships on Netflix.

