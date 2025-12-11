Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft Season 3: Why Was it Canceled?

Created by Tasha Huo, Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ continues Lara’s adventures through dunes and the high seas alike, unearthing hidden cultures and mysteries along the way. In this iteration of the animated action–adventure series, Lara and Sam team up while chasing a series of Orisha masks that possess the power to alter reality on a fundamental level. Although the masks have been protected by Yoruba deities for centuries, the rise of a power-hungry billionaire named Mila puts everything at risk. Thus, Lara and her crew race against time to retrieve the masks before Mila can, befriending Gods along the way. The season ends in Lara’s victory, as the Yoruba deities come together to recover all the masks before chaos breaks out. However, the ending also teases that a next chapter of the story is in the making, which has made fans all the more curious about Netflix’s decision to cancel the show.

Season 3 of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft May Have Been Shelved Due to Low Viewership

Ahead of the release of ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ season 2, Netflix confirmed that the show would not be greenlit for a third season. This news, which was first reported by Variety on September 4, 2025, came a day after Prime Video announced a live-action ‘Tomb Raider’ series starring Sophie Turner and penned by ‘Fleabag’ creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The proximity between these two developments led many to question a possible correlation, but as of writing, the creators of the animated series have not commented on the cancellation. Netflix first announced the show in January 2021, followed by a three-year production period before the release of the premiere season on October 10, 2024. About two weeks later, on October 25, Netflix confirmed a season 2 was on the way, which was released on December 11 the following year. With such a short gap between the announcements of these seasons, possibly hinting at a promising future of the story, the decision to scrap a third season becomes puzzling.

While the extended production timeline for the first season can be partially attributed to COVID-19 restrictions, it is possible that both season one and two were produced at once, with a total of sixteen episodes being animated. This is not an uncommon occurrence in the animation industry, as shows such as ‘Harley Quinn,’ ‘Velma,’ and ‘Inside Job’ are believed to have been animated in a similar pattern. In the specific case of ‘Inside Job,’ Netflix reportedly ordered 20 episodes of the series, which were divided into parts 1 and 2 of season 1, and then released a year apart. Thus, it is possible that seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ were created as one block, and a fresh production window for the third season never manifested in the first place.

It is also possible that a combination of a low viewer count and budget restrictions may have influenced Netflix’s decision to scrap the production. Although there was a lot of buzz around the series during its initial release, its viewership quickly declined. Some fans across social media outlets also expressed criticism towards the show’s writing and animation aspects. As animation is an increasingly time-consuming process, Netflix might not have been satisfied with the cost-to-benefit ratio, leading to a cancellation.

Season 3 of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Could Have Explored Lara’s Past Through a New Antagonist

Although Netflix may have ended ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ with a two-season run, the season finale teases several new plot threads, keeping the floor open for theorization. The biggest development in the final moments is the introduction of a new antagonistic character. While they are unnamed as of yet, a lone picture on the wall suggests that they might have been childhood friends with Lara. When Lara’s more recent pictures appear in the frame, we see that they are scratched out, indicating clear animosity. Moreover, Mila might be dead, but her most trusted agent, Fig, manages to survive and reunite with this mysterious figure, who promises to devise a way to defeat Lara and her crew. As this potential antagonist is likely an original creation of the show’s writing team, it is clear that they still have many inventive ideas in store, regardless of whether the show is greenlit for a new season.

Another plot thread introduced in the concluding moments of the season is about Eshu, who appears to be handing over the Oshira masks to a greater deity. While the identity of this last-minute supernatural figure is never confirmed, they are unlikely to be evil. Eshu mourning the lives lost in this season also reinforces his moral stance. It is possible that this deity might be in line with Goddess Nu’wa from season one, who is in charge of protecting the peril stones. A potential season three could have explored Eshu’s existence as a God of mischief, which promises to introduce more chaos into the story. Zip, Lara’s friend and trusted tech support, also appears to be leaving the crew for now, as he is all set for a trip to Africa. Even with his temporary departure, Lara’s adventures within the bounds of ethical archaeology are bound to continue. Still, with the show prematurely coming to an end, fans are unlikely to catch a glimpse into her journeys any time soon.

