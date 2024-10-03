Tommy Dorfman to Direct Untitled High School Comedy Next

Tommy Dorfman will return to high school corridors for her next directorial project! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the actress-director will helm an untitled high school comedy film next. The movie’s filming will start in New York and New Jersey in the spring of 2025. Harry Tarre penned the screenplay.

The plot revolves around cutthroat social politics at Short Hills High School. Once a top contender for the Prom Queen title, Corey suffers an unexpected and dramatic fall from her lofty social status. Determined to reclaim her position, she teams up with her bold and protective mother, Judy, to reinvent her image and her relationships with the students she had previously stepped on to climb the popularity ladder. This comedic yet uplifting true story follows Corey’s journey of redemption as she strives for a comeback.

Dorfman made her directorial debut with ‘I Wish You All the Best,’ starring Cole Sprouse and Alexandra Daddario. The movie follows a teenager who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being kicked out by their parents. As an actress, she is known for playing Ryan Shaver in the high school drama ‘13 Reasons Why.’ Her recent credits include HBO’s comedy series ‘Fantasmas‘ and Lena Dunham’s sex comedy ‘Sharp Stick.’

Dorfman also starred as Mark in ‘The Shuroo Process,’ which revolves around a young freelance writer from New York City who, disillusioned by a struggling publishing career and a faltering love life, becomes captivated by a charismatic self-help guru, leading her down a path of unexpected consequences. In ‘Love in the Time of Corona,’ a series of four interwoven stories about seeking love and connection during quarantine, the actress portrayed Oscar.

New York and New Jersey recently served as filming locations for Dorfman’s ‘Fantasmas.’ These states also hosted the shooting of several high-profile productions, including ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ and ‘It Ends with Us.’

