In ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping,’ the titular character gets abducted from her home in Nuland, Netherlands, and taken to an apartment in Brussels where she’s held captive. Her kidnappers are in conversations with the Van der Valks, attempting to squeeze out millions from the wealthy family in exchange for their matriarch’s life. Thus, the high-profile nature of the kidnapping, the lucrative ransom, and the police’s unyielding interest in the case result in Toos being held captive for weeks. During this time, the main priorities for the kidnappers are to ensure that their lair continues to fly under the radar, attracting as little attention as possible. Consequently, things take a dangerous turn when their next-door neighbor knocks on their apartment door, accompanied by his inquisitive dog, Patachour. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Patachour the Dog Survives But His Owner Does Not

Once Toos is brought to the apartment in Brussels, she is kept in a tent, chained to her spot to prevent her from running away. The only moments of respite she’s allowed are when she’s left alone in the bathroom to occasionally refresh and wash up. Thus, she uses one such opportunity to fight for her life by trying to send an SOS from the apartment. She uses her own blood to write “HELP” on a piece of toilet paper, which she ties to a cleaning brush. With the note secured, she pushes the brush out of the apartment and into the next house over through the small gaps in the exhaust fan. Thus, the neighbor receives this message and decides to check things out at the suspicious apartment.

When the neighbor knocks on the kidnappers’ door, he uses the brush as an excuse to complain and reprimand the renters for their behavior. He intentionally avoids mentioning the message in an attempt to be covert while he tries to figure out exactly what is happening in the other apartment. During this time, his dog Patachour runs off inside the apartment uninvited. The kidnapper at the door, Montalto, prevents the neighbor from running after his dog and instead locks the door to go back inside and retrieve the canine himself. Once Patachour is returned to the owner, the interaction comes to a natural end, and the neighbor is forced to leave without any confirmation about the note.

Yet, his visit ends up cementing him as a potential threat to the kidnappers. For the same reason, they resort to an extreme measure to resolve this problem. In the next few days, Montalto visits the neighbor’s house and kills him at his own dining table. However, he spares Patachour from the same fate as his owner. The dog doesn’t pose a similar threat to the kidnappers that the neighbor did. Consequently, during his homicidal visit to the other house, Montalto doesn’t harm Patachour at all. Instead, he feeds the dog before leaving him in the house alone with his dead owner.

Read More: Toos van der Valk: Where is the Kidnapping Survivor Now?