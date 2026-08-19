Why Are Bitey White and Carl Reineroceros Not in Toy Story 5?

Helmed by Andrew Stanton, ‘Toy Story 5’ brings us back to the life of Bonnie, now 8 years old, as she struggles to make new friends. As it turns out, every kid in her neighborhood is now addicted to screens, and with Bonnie being the only one still playing with classic toys, the pressure soon begins to pile up. When her family gifts her a Lilypad, which has all the games and social media apps she can wish for, the very purpose of the toy gang is threatened to its core. While we see a number of familiar faces return, be it Jessie, Buzz, Forky, Rex, as well as the new toys from ‘Toy Story 4,’ like Forky and Duke Caboom, two toys in particular seem to be missing. These are Bitey White, the shy, orange chewing toy, and Carl Reineroceros, the adorable pink rhino, who debut with the fourth movie, but seem to have disappeared in the fifth for no in-universe reason.

The Legendary Artists Who Voice Bitey White and Carl Reineroceros Have Passed Away

Bitey White and Carl Reineroceros are both absent in ‘Toy Story 5′ because their respective voice actors, Betty White and Carl Reiner, have passed away. As is apparent from the similarities in their names, the two characters are deeply modeled after White and Reiner, which is why recasting them would never have the same effect. Instead, the writers decided to end the storylines of Bitey White and Carl Reineroceros ahead of the fifth installment, honoring the voice actors’ legacy. This marks their final appearance as the toy pair in ‘Forky Asks a Question,’ the companion short film to ‘Toy Story 4.’ While the makers of ‘Toy Story 5’ have not released an official explanation for why the roles weren’t recast, as is the case with Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, it is likely that the immediate and referential nature of Bitey and Reineroceros makes a separation between voice actor and role impossible.

Carl Reiner, a titan in the world of comedy, died of natural causes on June 29, 2020, at age 98, at his home in Beverly Hills, California. Alongside his role as Carl Reineroceros, Reiner is perhaps most famous for creating the classic sitcom ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ and also for playing the interviewer in the comedy skit ‘2000 Year Old Man.’ He was a celebrated voice artist, having performed in popular animated movies and TV shows such as ‘Father of the Pride’ and ‘Merry Madagascar,’ where he plays Sarmoti and Santa, respectively. About his role as a pink toy rhinoceros in ‘Toy Story 4,’ Reiner noted, “To be represented by a cute little toy character is not the worst thing in the world,” which speaks to how Carl Reineroceros is inextricable from his creative influence.

Legendary actor and comedian Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021, at age 99, at her home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday. She was known for her enduring television presence, spanning over six decades and bringing to life iconic characters such as Sue Anne Nivens in ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ and Rose Nylund in ‘The Golden Girls.’ In addition to her stacked list of television roles, White also emerged as a film star, with some of her most memorable roles including Delores Bickerman in ‘Lake Placid,’ and Grandma Annie in ‘The Proposal.’ Much like Reiner, she was no stranger to lending her voice to popular animated films and shows, be it ‘Ponyo,’ where she voices Yoshie in the English Dub, or ‘Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax,’ where she voices Granny Norma.

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