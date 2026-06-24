10 Movies Like Toy Story on Netflix Right Now

Directed by John Lasseter, ‘Toy Story’ is an animated adventure-comedy film set in a world where toys come to life when humans are not around. At the center of the story is Woody, a cowboy doll who enjoys his status as the favorite toy of a young boy named Andy and serves as the respected leader of the toys in Andy’s room. Woody’s comfortable position is threatened when Andy receives Buzz Lightyear, a stylish and modern space ranger action figure who quickly captures everyone’s attention. Unlike the other toys, Buzz believes he is a real space explorer rather than a toy, creating friction between Andy and Buzz. Their growing conflict takes an unexpected turn when they become separated from Andy just as his family prepares to move.

The two toys are taken by the destructive neighborhood boy, Sid Phillips, who leaves them stranded in the outside world, facing dangers. In this situation, Woody and Buzz must overcome their differences to have a chance of making it back to Andy’s life. These movies, similar to ‘Toy Story,’ streaming on Netflix, intricately explore the journeys of layered characters who face chaos and challenging scenarios as they seek meaning and a sense of belonging in their lives.

10. GOAT (2026)

‘GOAT’ or ‘Goat’ follows Will Harris, a young goat who dreams of making a name for himself in roarball, a physically demanding sport dominated by larger and stronger animals. Despite lacking the size and natural advantages of many of his competitors, Will refuses to give up on his goal of becoming a professional player. His life changes when a video of him challenging the sport’s biggest superstar, Mane Attraction, attracts widespread attention and earns him an unexpected spot on the Vineland Thorns, a struggling roarball team. However, Will quickly discovers that gaining a place on the squad is only the beginning, as many of his new teammates question whether he belongs in the league.

Determined to prove them wrong, Will works to earn their trust while facing intense competition from rival teams, hoping to show that heart and determination can be just as important as size and strength. Shaped by the vision of Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy film takes inspiration from ‘Funky Dunks’ by Chris Tougas. Akin to Woody and Buzz in ‘Toy Story,’ Will also fights for his place in the world and dares to confront several challenges at every turn. You can watch it here.

9. Spellbound (2024)

‘Spellbound’ is the tale of Princess Ellian, a determined teenager whose life is thrown into turmoil when a mysterious spell transforms her parents, the rulers of the kingdom, into monstrous creatures. As the curse begins to create chaos and divide the kingdom, Ellian works tirelessly to keep the truth hidden from the people of Lumbria while searching for a way to restore her family. Refusing to accept the loss of her parents, she embarks on a dangerous journey beyond the safety of the palace and seeks guidance from the Oracles of the Sun and Moon.

With time running out and the future of the kingdom hanging in the balance, Ellian must find a way to break the spell before she is forced to face a future without her parents. Crafted under the guidance of Vicky Jenson, the movie is a story of belonging, loyalty, purpose, and the meaning of life at a larger level, much like ‘Toy Story,’ while also being engaging and unpredictable. You can watch the animated musical comedy film here.

8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ continues the story of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and is based on the eponymous video game franchise. After making a home for himself in Green Hills, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) hopes to prove that he is more than just a fast runner and is capable of becoming a true hero. Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a powerful new ally, Knuckles, and begins searching for a legendary emerald said to possess destructive power. Realizing the danger posed by their mission, Sonic joins forces with Miles Prower (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), a resourceful fox who arrives seeking his help.

Together, the pair embark on an adventure to locate the emerald before Robotnik, while facing new challenges that test their will. With Jeff Fowler behind the lens, the action-comedy film is a wild and engrossing ride. It captures the essence of ‘Toy Story’ through its focus on the theme of partnership and the ways in which group dynamics work in stressful scenarios. Along with these thematic similarities, the films also have comparable visual flavors. Enjoy the movie on Netflix.

7. Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, and Jonathan del Val, ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is an animated comedy film set in the 1970s. The second installment in the Minions prequel series follows a young Gru, an aspiring supervillain who dreams of joining the Vicious 6, a notorious criminal group he has long admired. Confident that he has what it takes, Gru attends an interview after the group removes its leader, Wild Knuckles. However, the meeting goes disastrously wrong, leaving Gru targeted by the very villains he hopes to impress. Forced to go on the run with the Minions by his side, he embarks on a chaotic adventure while searching for a way to outsmart his pursuers.

Along the way, Gru finds an unexpected mentor in Wild Knuckles and begins learning what it truly takes to become a villain. While ‘Toy Story’ is about conscious toys fighting to get back into the hands of the boy they admire and learning about themselves, ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ offers a thematically vivid experience, where a powerful and complex character goes through a complex journey of self-discovery to figure out what his purpose is. The story unfolds on Netflix.

6. Swapped (2026)

Netflix’s ‘Swapped’ revolves around Ollie, a Pookoo, and Ivy, a Javan, two creatures from “The Valley” who are expected to remain enemies because of the different species they belong to. Their rivalry takes an unexpected turn when an encounter with a mystical plant swaps their bodies. Shocked by the transformation, Ollie and Ivy set out to find a way to reverse the strange phenomenon and return to their normal lives. However, the solution proves far more complicated than either of them anticipates. Forced to live in each other’s bodies, the pair gradually gains a new understanding of one another as they adapt to challenges they never imagined.

As their journey continues, an unlikely friendship develops, even as unexpected obstacles continue to threaten them. Nathan Greno is at the creative helm of this animated comedy film. The film, akin to ‘Toy Story,’ is about two rivals coming together to fight a battle that requires teamwork. Both movies test the will and bond of the main characters as they get drawn into chaotic situations while trying to deal with each other. It is available here.

5. Bee Movie (2007)

‘Bee Movie’ chronicles the trials and tribulations of Barry B. Benson, a young bee who faces an emotional crisis after learning that his future consists of a single job. Unwilling to accept that fate, he travels beyond the hive and experiences the outside world. Barry befriends a Manhattan florist named Vanessa Bloome, breaking a rule that forbids bees from communicating with humans. As he spends more time among people, he learns that they collect and sell honey produced by bees. Outraged by this exploitation, Barry decides to challenge humanity through legal action.

However, his attempts set off a chain of events that threatens the natural balance between bees, humans, and the environment. With Simon J. Smith and Steve Hickner behind the lens, the animated satirical comedy film is a commentary on the purpose of life, very much like ‘Toy Story.’ Non-human characters, existential dread, identity crisis, unforeseen challenges, survival, and reconciliation are themes both movies explore. You can watch it on Netflix.

4. Stuart Little (1999)

‘Stuart Little’ is a live-action-animated comedy film that follows the Little family of NYC. Hoping to expand their family, Frederick Little (Hugh Laurie), Eleanor Little (Geena Davis), and their young son, George Little (Jonathan Lipnicki), visit an orphanage. They end up welcoming Stuart Little, a polite and intelligent mouse with human-like qualities, into their home. While Frederick and Eleanor quickly embrace Stuart, George struggles to accept the newcomer as his brother. Stuart’s situation becomes even more complicated when Snowbell, the family cat, decides that he does not belong in the household.

Despite these obstacles, Stuart approaches each challenge with optimism and determination as he works to earn his place within the family. Partly based on E. B. White’s eponymous novel, the movie is a nuanced exploration of identity and belonging. Like Woody and Buzz in ‘Toy Story,’ Stuart also fights extraordinary battles to find his place in the world while coming to terms with aspects of his complex personality. The movie is available on Netflix.

3. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023)

Crafted under the guidance of Sam Fell, ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ is a Netflix British animated comedy film and the sequel to ‘Chicken Run.’ The story takes place after Ginger and her fellow chickens successfully escape Tweedy’s farm and establish a peaceful new life on a remote island. Surrounded by family, including her companion, Rocky, and their daughter, Molly, Ginger finally enjoys the freedom and security she has long fought to achieve. That sense of peace is disrupted when reports of a new threat to chickens emerge on the mainland. Unable to ignore the danger facing others of her kind, Ginger decides to take action, even though doing so could put her family and flock at risk.

Reuniting her old team for another daring operation, she embarks on a high-stakes mission that demands courage. The spiritual essence of ‘Toy Story’ finds resonance in ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,’ as both movies are about the magic of teamwork and facing a common enemy under extraordinary circumstances. Along with the themes and the character motivations, the films also feature unique visual styles. It can be found here.

2. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

Helmed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is an animated musical fantasy film loosely inspired by ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ by Carlo Collodi. Set in Italy during the rise of fascism, the story follows Geppetto, a grieving woodcarver. He carves a wooden boy named Pinocchio, who unexpectedly becomes a living child. As Pinocchio begins exploring the world, his curiosity and impulsive nature lead him into a series of challenges and discoveries. Accompanied by Sebastian J. Cricket, who attempts to guide him through life’s complexities, Pinocchio sets out to understand the meaning of life.

Meanwhile, the changing political climate around them creates additional obstacles as both Pinocchio and Geppetto search for a sense of belonging and purpose. These aspects of Pinocchio and Geppetto’s journeys are comparable to the adventures of Buzz and Woody in ‘Toy Story.’ The main characters in the film face unexpected challenges as they try to fit into the grand puzzle of life in different ways. The film is streaming on Netflix.

1. The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

‘The Secret Life of Pets’ explores the lives of household pets when their owners are away. The animated comedy film centers on Max, a dog who enjoys a comfortable and predictable life in a Manhattan apartment with his owner, Katie, and a circle of fellow neighborhood pets. His world is thrown into uncertainty when Katie adopts Duke, a large rescue dog who arrives and immediately disrupts the household dynamic. Unable to get along, the two dogs find themselves stranded on the streets after a series of mishaps leaves them far from home. As they attempt to navigate the unfamiliar city and overcome their differences, they cross paths with Snowball, a rabbit who leads a group of abandoned animals.

Meanwhile, Max’s devoted friend Gidget assembles a team of pets and launches a determined search to bring the missing pair back home. Shaped by the vision of Chris Renaud, the movie is mainly about two unlikely characters teaming up to face a threat beyond their individual capacities. This is what Woody and Buzz do in ‘Toy Story,’ as they strive to return to Andy’s arms. While the two movies center on non-human characters, they involve a wide range of emotions related to finding one’s purpose in life and the elements of loyalty and friendship. You can enjoy the movie on Netflix.

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