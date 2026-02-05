Is Unfamiliar a True Story? Are Simon and Meret Based on Real Spies?

Created by Paul Coates, Netflix’s ‘Unfamiliar’ pulls back the curtains on the world of spies, specifically through the eyes of two veterans of the craft, Simon and Meret. While both claim to have left that life behind, the past soon comes back knocking, bringing a barrage of hidden truths alongside it. Without warning, the duo is propelled back into the world of clandestine operations, where they must fight a mysterious presence that wants them dead. Worse, the figure seems to have its eyes set on Nina, the daughter of Simon and Meret, who is completely clueless about her parents’ double lives.

All of this traces back to a chain of events from 16 years ago, which is full to the brim with half-truths and fabrications, making reality much harder to grasp. To that end, this German spy thriller is as much about the world of stealth as it is about the long-term aftermaths. As Simon and Meret’s hard-earned family life is shaken to its core, past and present come clashing in the most unexpected of ways.

Unfamiliar is a Fictional Spy Saga Centered Around Post-Cold War Germany

‘Unfamiliar’ is a fictional story created by writers Paul Coates, Alexander Seibt, and Kim Zimmermann, with no exact real-life counterparts. Paul Coates’ creative impetus for the narrative came from his fascination with family dynamics. In a conversation with Gaumont, he explained that his long-held desire to write a story with familial drama at the eye of its storm gave birth to ‘Unfamiliar.’ For lead director Lennart Ruff, the show’s appeal has to do with the gray nature of their protagonists, who make several complicated decisions that blur the line between heroes and villains. As such, while the narrative makes frequent references to a certain turning point in Simon and Meret’s past lives in Belarus, it does not appear to be inspired by any real-life incident.

A major talking point of the show is Germany’s partition during the Cold War period, wherein the country was divided into four zones controlled by four Allied powers: the USA, France, Britain, and the USSR. The partition was enforced on August 2, 1945, and lasted over four decades, until Germany’s formal reunification on October 3, 1990. Some parts of ‘Unfamiliar’ center around the latter ends of this timeline, and make numerous mentions to the east-west divide and the evolving sociopolitical tensions of the period. However, these references are largely superficial in nature, and while the writers rely on the broad strokes of history to inform their creation, the actual story itself is invented.

To make ‘Unfamiliar’ as close to reality as possible, the creative team collaborated with the Bundesnachrichtendienst, or BND, which is the primary foreign intelligence service of Germany. According to reports, the crew spoke with federal agents in the communications department and learned how clandestine operations work. Part of this research involved getting a better grasp on false identities and the logistics involved in becoming a spy, and all of this helped amp up the immersion factor. Notably, ‘Unfamiliar’ is reported to be the first large-scale TV production that was filmed directly in the real-life BND headquarters in Berlin, with the crew carefully adhering to all security requirements while learning from the real deal.

Simon and Meret Are Characters Shaped By Spy Archetypes and Human Vulnerability

Given the crafted nature of ‘Unfamiliar,’ it makes sense that the two lead characters, Simon and Meret, are also fictional constructions of the writers’ team, specifically designed to fit the story. The creators have yet to mention any real-life spy couples that might have inspired the duo, which makes a direct connection to reality unlikely. Still, for the actors stepping into the role, reimagining and adding unique touches to the characters was key to making them realistic. Susanne Wolff, who plays Meret in the movie, told Blick that her action sequences were meticulously planned and rehearsed by a dedicated stunt team, which is why they feel so life-like on screen. This is consistent with the general research put into spycraft and its physical toil, which is perfectly brought to life through Wolff’s performance.

For Felix Kramer, who plays Simon, the reversal of classic spy archetypes is what makes the story work. Adding to Wolff’s take, he also spoke about how his character flips the conventional ideas of a confident, infallible spy on its head, allowing the show to take on fresh directions. Reportedly, many of the flashback sequences were augmented with the help of an AI software, which, along with specialized make-up, gave Kramer and Wolff a de-aged look. When asked about the driving force of the series, Kramer emphasized that ‘Unfamiliar’ essentially defies characterisation, and while the BND and its fictionalized spy mysteries are integral to the plot, it is ultimately a family-driven drama.

