Netflix’s Untamed Royals: Where Was the Movie Filmed?

With Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz at the helm, ‘Untamed Royals’ revolves around a group of wealthy teens from the upper echelons of society who decide to use their immunity to commit crimes. Four youths who believe themselves above the law break into homes, blackmail, and extort to feed their lifestyle of excess. Two detectives close in on their case, but oftentimes, they are allowed to walk away with little to no consequence. On the other hand, the less fortunate, who are on the receiving end of their crime spree, suffer the most. Also known as ‘Príncipes Salvajes,’ the crime thriller transports us to various luxurious venues where the spoiled teens celebrate, as well as gloomy forested landscapes that create a foreboding atmosphere.

Untamed Royals Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Untamed Royals’ took place in and around Mexico City, Mexico. Principal photography was carried out over a few weeks in late October and early November 2023. The cast seemed to enjoy their time on set, with Alfonso Herrera taking to Instagram and expressing how the process was almost delectable for him. The picturesque shooting sites and proximity to the well-connected city surely didn’t hurt either.

Greater Mexico City, Mexico

The diverse and expansive region of Greater Mexico City served as the primary backdrop for ‘Untamed Royals,’ providing a variety of settings that underscore the film’s themes of privilege, crime, and consequence. The metropolitan area has the largest population in the entire world, and it also encapsulates an array of diverse landscapes. The city’s urban sprawl is flanked by hilly terrain and forests to its northeast and southwest. Much like the woodlands seen in the film, Desierto de los Leones and La Marquesa National Parks, both situated on the southwestern outskirts of Mexico City, feature misty woods and towering pines. Their winding hilly roads create a sense of isolation as they venture deeper, perfect for building a tense atmosphere for crime productions.

When the detective (Alfonso Herrera) takes Fernando Cattori’s character to a vast open area with overhead power lines, the backdrop is reminiscent of Texcoco and Ecatepec’s semi-industrial and rural areas. Both, located northeast of Mexico City, have similar spaces characterized by vast open expanses, power lines, and distant mountains. Such backgrounds can provide a gritty, desolate tone for scenes depicting moral ambiguity and an impending face-off.

The diverse locations offered by Greater Mexico City not only provide potential scenic backdrops but can serve to accentuate the somber mood and multifaceted themes of the production. These can be seen playing a crucial role in enriching the narrative of ‘Untamed Royals,’ with Marc Bellver’s cinematography underscoring the heavy atmosphere with darker lighting. The region’s varied landscapes—from lush forests to barren plains, from urban sprawl to luxurious retreats—mirror the complexities of the story. Some other projects shot in the capital include the Channing Tatum starrer ‘Blink Twice,’ A24’s ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ ‘Bandidas,’ and ‘Rosario Tijeras.’

