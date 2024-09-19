Urban Meyer: Where is the Former Florida Gators Head Coach Now?

The first two episodes of FX’s crime drama series ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ focus on how Urban Meyer, the head coach of the Florida Gators, helps Aaron Hernandez become a professional footballer. When the player struggles with the death of his father, Dennis Hernandez, Meyer extends his support to the former, inviting the tight end to his house to spend time with his family. In reality, Meyer had an exceptional coaching career in college football, winning multiple championships for the Florida Gators. While Aaron was dealing with a murder trial and his subsequent conviction, his coach was writing history at the Ohio State Buckeyes!

Urban Meyer’s Coaching Career Ended at the Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer announced his retirement from football coaching in December 2018 while he was at the helm of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He decided to retire from his job because of various health concerns, mainly caused by a congenital arachnoid cyst in his brain that demanded surgery in 2014. When the cyst grew, resulting in frequent headaches, Meyer became scared about his long-term health. He left Columbus, Ohio, with a record of 83–9, garnering the highest winning percentage of any Buckeyes coach. By winning the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship, he became an unignorable part of the team’s folklore.

Meyer changed his mind and returned to the sidelines for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He revealed that he had discussions with his physicians to get back to the pitch and cited his love for Jacksonville, Florida, as one of the reasons behind his decision to come out of retirement. However, the stint only lasted thirteen games, which included eleven defeats. He described the period as the “worst experience” of his professional career. While stepping away from the job, Meyer apologized to Jacksonville and called the turn of events “heart-breaking.” His time at the Jaguars was filled with controversies, including his decision to bench James Robinson.

In 2022, Meyer cited the lack of time with his team to practice and manage the roster as one of the reasons behind his failure at the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I went through that whole depression thing too where I’d stare at the ceilings and [think], ‘Are we doing everything possible?’ because I really believed we had a roster that was good enough to win games,” he said about his experience while appearing on OutKick’s ‘Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.’ “I just don’t think we did a great job,” he added. His appointment by the Jaguars is widely regarded as one of the worst coaching hires in NFL history, if not the worst.

Urban Meyer is a College Football Analyst Today

After getting fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer rejoined Fox Sports pregame show ‘Big Noon Kickoff.’ He had previously served as an analyst for the program after retiring from coaching upon winning the 2019 Rose Bowl. He continues to feature on the pregame series, sharing the screen with football figures such as Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Tom Rinaldi, Bruce Feldman, Tom Verducci, Charles Woodson, and more. He is one of the celebrated analysts of college football working today. Ever since he parted ways with the Jacksonville Jaguars, his name has been associated with several college football teams. In October 2023, he clarified that he has “no desire” to return to coaching.

Meyer looked back on his coaching career and revealed that he was a “maniac worker” who was “addicted to sleeping pills,” which influenced his decision not to return to the sidelines. He added that even though he used to want to coach a time, he has found satisfaction in spending his time with his wife, Shelley Mather Meyer, and their four grandchildren. In September 2024, rumors started to spread that he might come out of retirement to replace Billy Napier at the Florida Gators. Meyer denied the possibility while appearing on the ‘The Triple Option’ podcast, stating, “That ship has sailed.”

Even though it is painful for Meyer to see the Florida Gators, where he coached Aaron Hernandez and won two national championships, struggling, he is not keen on securing the job. “I want that program to do well, so bad. I know so many people there, and we gave a big part of our [lives] to that program. But that ship has sailed,” he added. While his coaching future remains a subject in the spotlight even after his retirement, the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame nominated him in June 2024. The elected inductees will be revealed in January 2025.

Urban Meyer is Surrounded by His Loved Ones

While not working, Urban Meyer is a family man. He is surrounded by his wife, Shelley, their three children, and the extended family that consists of four grandchildren. In July 2024, he celebrated his 60th birthday and 35th wedding anniversary with his loved ones. On the occasion, Shelley revealed that the couple is awaiting two more grandchildren. They also run Urban Meyer’s Pint House, a restaurant located at 6632 Longshore Street in Dublin, Ohio, where they currently live. The establishment collaborated with Saucy Brew Works to release an Ohio-brewed lager named Undisputed, featuring Meyer and celebrating his national championship win for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Meyer has been participating in various sports-related social events. He joined forces with the Veteran Golfers Association to advocate for the Shine the Light Gala in September 2024. In May of this year, he attended Boots’ charity event, Special Operations Training Experience, to train alongside Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, and more. These programs and occasions often lead him to other prominent football figures and legends, such as Brandon Spikes, Troy Smith, and Eddie George. Meyer was also involved in the making of Netflix’s 2023 documentary series ‘Untold: Swamp Kings,’ which explores his efforts to turn the Florida Gators into champions.

Urban Meyer Continues to be Involved in Controversies

Even though Urban Meyer is not coaching anymore, there is no shortage of controversies. In May 2024, he expressed his belief that college football has become “cheating” because of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), an athlete’s right to profit from the same. He criticized the “arms race” of players collecting money from donors and donors paying players to drop by a charity event. Furthermore, in June 2024, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver B.J. Johnson accused Meyer of offering him a pay-for-play deal while the latter was working at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana.

“Hell, Urban Meyer locked me in an office in my school, and no bullsh*t, asked me straight up. He was like, ‘BJ, How much?’ And this was when he was at Notre Dame at the time. And it caught me off guard because I just thought we (were) talking football. And he was like, ‘Nah, how much?’” Johnson said while appearing on the podcast ‘On Texas Football.’ Despite the controversies, Meyer remains one of the prominent figures in college football, even after his retirement as a coach. As an analyst, he continues to delve deep into the nuances of the game, making him an exceptional servant of the sport.

