Virgin River: Who Killed Calvin? Where Are Charmaine and Her Kids?

Season 6 of ‘Virgin River’ ends on a curious cliffhanger after Jack walks into his ex, Charmaine’s, house and discovers something staggering. The beginning of season 7 reveals what exactly the local bar owner had discovered: Calvin’s dead body. Thus, as the story picks back up again, it finds local detective Mike undertaking a puzzling case about the death of the former crime-boss. Additionally, the fact that Charmaine and her twin toddlers are also missing launches another simultaneous investigation, this one into the mother and her children’s disappearance. Yet, the correlation between the two cases remains unignorable, which compels Mike to evaluate the missing mother as a possible suspect in Calvin’s murder. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Charmaine Emerges as Mike’s Initial Prime Suspect in the Case

Calvin’s death arrives as a swift and fairly unsentimental plot twist in the story. The antagonist had already been previously assumed to be dead once. However, this time around, the presence of a dead body provides apt confirmation. Although Calvin has many enemies, the scene of his crime provides one notable clue to the authorities that defines the foundation of Mike’s investigation. The ex-crime lord had been shot at Charmaine’s ransacked house. The fact that the woman, along with her kids, was missing in the aftermath firmly paints her as a possible suspect. As the mother of Calvin’s children, who has patently lied and cheated to keep her kids away from the latter, and then procured a restraining order against him once the truth had come out, Charmaine has more than enough reasons to want him dead.

The fact that the mother of two has gone missing in the aftermath adds another point of suspicion to Charmaine’s column. By the looks of the crime scene, it’s evident that an altercation of some sort had taken place on the premises. However, if Calvin had been the attacker, it would have made sense for the mother to reach out to the authorities for help somewhere along the line. Nonetheless, Charmaine refrains from any contact with the police and, in fact, calls Brie from a shady motel near town. All of this just further affirms her potential to the guilty. Nevertheless, despite Mike’s theories, Brie remains steadfast in her belief in the other woman’s innocence. For the same reason, she decides to cement herself as the hairdresser’s attorney to ensure she remains a part of the official investigation.

The Real Killer is Also Behind Charmaine and Her Twins’ Kidnapping

As Mike’s investigation continues, a new suspect floats on the horizon. Brie has reason to believe that Charmaine is currently on the run, hiding from someone on her tail. Similarly, the detective learns about a suspicious stranger in a cowboy hat who was Calvin’s longtime collaborator. However, when he pursues this lead and tracks down the mysterious cowboy hat guy, Brie unveils an entirely different angle to the case they hadn’t previously considered. Early into their investigation into Charmaine’s personal life, the crime-fighting duo had spoken to Grant, the missing woman’s boss at the hair salon.

By all accounts, Grant was a loner who didn’t have any direct family. Therefore, when Brie runs into him later with a bag of diapers in his car, she can’t help but get suspicious. Eventually, once she follows him back home, everything becomes clear. As it turns out, Grant has been the one behind Calvin’s murder and Charmaine’s disappearance all this time. The hair salon owner had a particularly soft spot for his employee and was known to hover around her. This didn’t sit well with Calvin, who didn’t like the idea of being replaced in the lives of his children and their mother. For the same reason, the crime boss ended up breaching the restraining order and confronting Charmaine in her house.

The altercation that followed quickly turned concerning, as Calvin pulled a gun on Charmaine in an attempt to take the kids away from her. In that moment, Grant ended up intervening and killing the criminal with his own gun. However, the murder was unmediated, and the salon owner soon got worried about serving time for it. As such, after Charmaine runs from the scene with her kids, he ends up following her and kidnapping her. Thus, he had been keeping the mother and her children locked in his house for the past few days. In the end, Brie and Mike are able to catch Grant and finally free Charmaine from his abduction. Thus, the latter and her kids are returned to safety as Calvin’s killer is finally caught.

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