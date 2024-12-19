Virgin River: Does Sugar, the Horse, Die? What Happens to Him?

Season 6 of ‘Virgin River’ finds the town in the later stages of its healing from last winter’s forest wildfire. For the same reason, Brady joins the local firefighter group—that now hosts Kaia as the Chief—and begins helping with various cleanup assignments. During one highway cleanup, Mayor Hope McCrea finds Sugar, Lilly’s old horse, who disappeared during the fire at her farm. In his misadventures since the fire, Sugar has managed to sustain a concerning wound on his legs that becomes a call for concern. Fortunately, Hope stows the steed away back on Lilly’s farm—now owned by Mel and Jack, who are preparing to have their wedding there. As such, while Sugar gains a temporary home, he faces an uncertain, ownerless fate in the light of his injury. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Sugar, the Horse, Makes a Full Recovery

Initially, after Sugar’s discovery, he inevitably becomes a guest in Mel and Jack’s wedding barn. Despite Hope’s best efforts, she fails to find any ranch that has the capacity or inclination to take Sugar under their wing. Therefore, Mel and Jack’s barn becomes the only available option. While Mel has always wanted a horse—evident in her pet dog, whom she fondly names Pony—she isn’t enthused about keeping an old stallion. Consequently, although Sugar finds a place in the barn, it remains only a place for him to heal and recuperate.

On her part, Hope continues to look after Sugar. When his injury complicates his health to a near-fatal degree, she and Doc Mullins do their best to stabilize him until the arrival of a veterinarian. Between Doc’s medical expertise and Hope’s knowledge about horses—learned through her previous marriage to Roland, a ranch owner—the pair are able to take care of the horse. Eventually, Sugar recovers from his injury and gets back on his feet. Thus, his story remains one of gentle recovery born through the love and care of others around him.

Sugar Forms an Unlikely Bond With Jack

After Sugar’s recovery, Hope has to find a more permanent home for the horse to clear up Mel and Jack’s wedding barn. Nonetheless, much like before, the mayor has little luck in finding a home for the old horse. For the same reason, she has to resort to a solution she would have rather avoided. Hope’s ex-husband, Roland, owns the only ranch in the area that could possibly house Sugar. As such, for the horse’s sake, she has to swallow her pride and face her past once again.

It’s common knowledge that Hope and Roland’s marriage was dysfunctional. Yet, their first-ever on-screen interaction provides a glimpse into just how unfit the pair had been together. In fact, Roland delivers a perfect example of it when he puts one condition forward before agreeing to take Sugar: an apology from Hope. His controlling nature had compelled Hope to walk out of his life without a warning or a note. Now, he wants an apology from the woman, knowing how stubborn and self-righteous she can be.

In the end, Hope decides to be the bigger man and gives Roland the satisfaction of an apology. In turn, the rancher agrees to take Sugar. Still, one issue remains. In order to convince Roland, Hope lies to him that Sugar is fully trained and ready to ride. However, given his previous state, the horse needs some practice before the same can be true. Somehow, the responsibility falls on Jack. As the two begin to spend more time together, with Jack learning to ride a horse in earnest, they naturally form a friendship.

Sugar Becomes the Getaway Ride at Jack and Mel’s Wedding

Once the time arrives for Sugar to go to Roland’s ranch, Jack decides to transport the steed to his new home. However, he’s disturbed to learn that Roland plans on using the old horse as a show pony for children’s parties and other events. Given Sugar’s age and his recent injury, such work would be a huge strain on him. For the same reason, Jack makes the impulsive decision to keep Sugar for himself. Although this invites Roland’s ire, it doesn’t deter the bar owner much.

Therefore, Sugar becomes a part of the Sheridan family. In fact, Sugar ends up playing a crucial role at the wedding. Despite being a surprise guest, he comes in handy when Mel has a minor freak-out about the wedding’s looming pressure. In order to help her decompress, Jack takes her away from the wedding as the two ride off together on Sugar. Ultimately, Sugar remains a part of his hometown, now housed under new, caring owners.

