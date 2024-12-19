Does Ricky Return to Virgin River?

Ricky Sudder has been a notable part of ‘Virgin River‘ from the very start. Initially, he’s a shy, uncomplicated teenager who easily blends into the background. However, with season 2—which brings Lizzie’s arrival in town—Ricky unlocks a new part of himself as he begins a relationship with the other teenager. Eventually, their romance is derailed when he discovers his aspirations for following in Jack and Preacher’s footsteps by joining the Marines.

Soon after, Ricky receives his acceptance letter from the Marine Boot Camp, marking the beginning of his military career. Therefore, with him and Lizzie becoming amicable exes, he leaves his hometown to embark on a new adventure at the end of season 4. As a result, Ricky remains absent from the show for all of season 5. Nevertheless, as Season 6 jumps forward in time, fans will naturally be compelled to wonder if the same could mean a return for the beloved character. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Ricky Stops by the Town For a Brief Visit

Since Ricky’s departure to Boot Camp, a lot has changed around Virgin River. For one, Jack and Mel’s wedding is closer than ever, which is what brings the soldier-in-training to the town. Yet the bigger surprise proves to be his ex-girlfriend, Lizzie’s pregnancy. Since his exit, Lizzie has been dating Denny, Doc Mullins‘ newly-discovered grandson. Early on in their relationship, the pair end up pregnant and decide to start a family together. Since Ricky had stopped writing to Lizzie after he began his Marine training, he naturally remains oblivious to the development. Initially, this results in some unintended complications.

As the two exes reconnect, Ricky goes on a tangent about the weight of the new responsibilities both he and Lizzie are shouldering. Lately, the pregnancy hasn’t been easy for Lizzie—especially with Denny’s terminal Huntingon’s diagnosis looming over their future as a family. Therefore, her conversation with Ricky sparks a mild freakout session for her. Fortunately, Ricky is a friendly shoulder that she can rely on for a moment. Their brief but instrumental interaction this season cements the significance of their connection.

Although both Ricky and Lizzie have moved on from their relationship, it’s evident that they’ll always be crucial parts of each others’ lives. Still, even though they’re an endgame relationship in the books that the show is based on, the two part ways in season 6 as just friends. Eventually, Lizzie and Denny ultimately talk through their issues and arrive at a more stable place as expecting parents. Meanwhile, Ricky prepares to leave the town again to face a new chapter of his life.

Ricky Receives His Deployment

While Ricky visits the town ahead of Jack and Mel’s wedding, he doesn’t stick around for the event. As it turns out, the young man has received his deployment orders and will be shipped off to active duty in a few weeks. For the same reason, he visits his hometown to share the news, say his goodbyes, and congratulate the happy couple. Even though Ricky tries to remain nonchalant about his upcoming deployment, Jack is able to see through his facade. Initially, it was Jack who supported Ricky’s military aspirations, even in the face of reluctance from his family.

As a result, Ricky finds an inevitable support system in Jack when he needs one. Despite his cool exterior, Ricky is actually terrified of what the future holds for him. He’s happy to serve his country, and he doesn’t doubt the validity of his passion. Still, it’s only natural for him to grow anxious in wait before facing a soldier’s duty. At first, the young man attempts to deal with the weight of his future all on his own. He doesn’t wish to burden his family with his fears and believes he can work through everything by himself.

However, this only results in a brash excursion of driving while drunk. Even though the ill-advised ride does no harm, it attracts Jack’s attention, who extends a friendly hand of guidance. As a former marine who enlisted in his youth, Jack perfectly understands Ricky’s predicament. Therefore, he shares valuable insight and advice with him to put him off of unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as drinking—a vice that the older man is all too familiar with. Thus, through his help, Ricky gains a better perspective on his emotions, learning the value of sharing one’s burdens to lighten their weight.

In the end, before Ricky leaves, Jack invites him to a football game that closes his bachelor party. All of Jack’s Marine friends, including Preacher, Brady, and Mike, are invited to the game. As such, Ricky’s inclusion remains symbolic of his addition to the town’s crew of close-knit veterans. Thus, even though Ricky eventually takes his leaves, it’s evident that he’ll always have a place in the town. As such, while it seems unlikely that he’ll return as a regular character in potential seasons that will follow, fans can expect the character to drop in from time to time in the future.

