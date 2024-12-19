Virgin River Season 6 Ending, Explained: Will Brady and Brie Get Back Together?

In season 6 of Netflix’s ‘Virgin River,’ the town enters a new spring, settling into the changes that last season’s Christmas time had brought along. Plenty of changes await Mel’s future as she looks forward to building a relationship with her recently discovered biological father, Everett. Simultaneously, she and Jack prepare for their wedding, the start of their new beginning. Likewise, Lizzie and Denny traverse their relationship as expecting young parents, facing a precarious yet hopeful future. Meanwhile, in the aftermath of their breakup, Brady and Brie attempt to move on in their respective new relationships, which leads them to unexpected paths. As such, the residents of Virgin River are strapped in for a new chapter that promises to bring them to new conclusions. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Virgin River Season 6 Recap

As the date of Jack and Mel’s wedding nears, the couple finds themselves balancing more than a few things on their plates. Mel has adopted the habit of regular hikes with her biological father, Everett, to get to know him better. Although the former musician is initially cagey about his past, he and Mel begin to bond as he opens up about his painful love story with her mother, Sarah. Yet, Everett’s standing rivalry with Doc continues to cast a shadow over Mel’s dynamic with them both. On the other hand, Jack continues supporting his best friend, Preacher, in his upcoming court trial regarding the discovery of Wes’ remains.

Even though Paige’s presence would ease Preacher’s predicament, he refuses to involve her or young Christopher in the mess. Consequently, the trial proves to be challenging for him and Brie, who serves as his attorney. As things progress, Preacher finds himself backed into a corner. Therefore, Preacher decides to come out with the truth about the abuse Paige endured, Wes’ accidental death, and his own part in burying the latter’s dead body. The trial results in a hung jury, compelling the prosecutor to settle on a misdemeanor charge and community service hours.

Meanwhile, Brie’s ex, Brady, moves forward in his relationship with Lark, oblivious to the fact that she’s actually in cahoots with Jimmy to rob him of his insurance money. Nevertheless, even though Lark continues duping Brady, things become blurry once she actually starts to fall for him. A familiar face—Ricky also returns to the town for a brief visit and shares news of his upcoming deployment. Naturally, it remains a daunting topic for him and influences his interactions with Lizzie, his ex. Lizzie is currently in a relationship with Denny, and the couple is expecting a baby girl. However, Denny’s Huntington’s disease continues to complicate their future, especially as he’s forced to contemplate the bleaker aspects while interning at his grandfather’s clinic.

Still, the internship opportunity also brings more inspiring experiences, especially when he accompanies Doc to an emergency house call, wherein the latter saves a life under intense circumstances. Unfortunately, that instance attracts the negative attention of Dr. Hayes from Grace Valley Hospital, who wants to investigate Doc for his breach of protocol. Doc also continues to deal with the fallout of his complicated past with Everett and how it affects his current relationship with Mel. However, her budding relationship with her father falters when he becomes a bigger part of her wedding and grows scared of disappointing her.

Other new relationships threaten to break as Brie learns about Lark’s connection to Jimmy and reveals it to Brady. Inevitably, the discovery that his relationship is a lie frustrates Brady, who has been desperate to get his life back on track. The charged nature of the situation leads him and Brie to hook up at the bar. Yet, neither share the information with their partners, even after Brady decides to give Lark a second chance. As such, relationships and complications continue to boil over for the town until the day of Jack and Mel’s wedding—a community-wide affair—finally arrives.

Virgin River Ending: Do Jack and Mel Get Married? Do They Adopt a Baby?

From the start, this season’s narrative is building towards Jack and Mel’s wedding. From wedding dress shopping to bachelor(ette) parties, the central characters—and really, the entire town—are looking forward to the event. However, something close to tragedy strikes in the morning hours of Mel and Jack’s wedding day. Everett has been dealing with health issues related to his old age for some time now. As such, it culminates in a heart attack on the morning of the big day. Fortunately, he’s able to call Mel in time for paramedics to take him to the Grace Valley Hospital.

Still, even after Everett is out of the woods, Mel considers postponing her wedding at the last minute. After getting to know her father better, she wants him to walk her down the aisle to ensure she can keep him—and a part of her mother with her on the day. Nonetheless, Everett convinces her to go through with the wedding, asking Doc to take over the responsibility of “giving Mel away” again. By then, the two men have worked through their complications, driven by their shared fatherly love for Mel. Thus, the wedding comes back on track.

As such, the guests—which includes most of the town—gather at Jack and Mel’s barn, where Hope and the rest of the wedding party have prepared the perfect wedding venue. The bride and groom-to-be are both immensely excited to take this step toward their shared future. Yet, as Mel dons her wedding dress, she can’t help but grow nervous. The earlier health scare with Everett has brought back all the memories of the losses she has suffered over the years—her parents, her husband, Chloe. For the same reason, she can’t help but feel saddled down by the ghosts of her past.

Consequently, moments before the ceremony, Mel asks for Jack, knowing her partner will be able to help her work through her headspace. The couple realize that as their originally small wedding has turned into a community-wide fest, they might need a minute alone together to brace themselves for their new lives ahead. Thus, the pair decide to run away from their wedding—on Sugar, their newly acquired horse no less. They arrive at the banks of the town’s river, a significant spot for their relationship.

It prepares them for the journey ahead once Mel and Jack are allowed a moment with just each other. They realize that even as they walk into a new future, they’re bound to carry their past with them. Nonetheless, the same doesn’t have to be a bad thing. In the end, the couple returns to their wedding after decompressing and happily goes through with the ceremony. In fact, Mel even gets to have her father at the wedding, as Everett manages to show up momentarily to perform a profound song for her first dance. All in all, the couple has had a happy beginning to their new lives, which they have been planning all this time.

Furthermore, Mel finds herself in for a huge surprise the morning after her wedding. While Jack goes out to fix them some breakfast, Mel gets a visit from one of her patients, Marley. A couple from the town are adopting Marley’s baby and have been enthusiastically attending clinical sessions with her. However, something seems to have happened that has changed their mind about the adoption. As a result, a distressed Marley decides that she wants Mel and Jack to adopt her baby. The situation is undoubtedly strange since the previous parents seemed supportive and excited about adopting Marley’s baby. Nonetheless, if the mother is sure about her decision, it could be a wonderful start for the newlywed couple who have been eagerly awaiting adoption opportunities for months.

Will Brady and Brie Get Back Together?

Throughout the show, Brady and Brie’s relationship has been exceptionally tumultuous. Last season, Brie broke up with Brady, who was keeping secrets to protect her from danger. After Brie’s disastrous past with Don, she wants to be with someone she can trust without any doubts. For the same reason, she gravitates toward Mike in the aftermath of her split from Brady. Meanwhile, the latter enters a relationship with Lark, the single mother from the camps who seems to understand the effects of an unpleasant upbringing.

Therefore, it seems that both Brie and Brady have moved on from their romance and found new beginnings. Yet, they are only able to keep their distance from each other for so long. Due to her profession as a lawyer, Brie finds out about Lark’s connection to Jimmy. Naturally, she can’t help but reveal the same to Brady. That encounter ends with the couple hooking up, but they still return to their actual partners come morning. Brady realizes that while Lark started out with the intention of tricking him out of his money, she has grown to have real feelings for him. Since he understands the significance of second chances, he extends one to Lark.

Still, Brady doesn’t disclose his recent dalliance with Brie to Lark. Similarly, the lawyer remains quiet about her one-off infidelity and tries to move forward in her relationship with Mike, even asking him to move in with her. As such, it becomes evident that Brady and Brie are both trying to put their evidently persisting feelings for one another behind them. Nonetheless, the same becomes impossible as their paths cross at Mel and Jack’s wedding. Brie realizes that Brady is still with Lark and confronts him about the same.

Initially, Brady is defensive about his relationship, while Brie tries to convince him that he deserves someone better than Lark. As a result, they’re forced to talk about their own past failed romance as Brady reveals that he has always been in love with Brie and that she would always be the one for him. However, Brie—who believes they’re bound to crash and burn—can’t immediately return the same sentiment. Even though she still has love for him, she also doesn’t want to give up on her healthier, more compatible connection with Mike.

Unknown to them, Lark ends up overhearing this entire conversation. Later, she offers Brady a chance to come clean about it, but he omits the fact that he all but confessed his undying love for another woman. Naturally, this hurts Lark. After Brady discovered her connection to Jimmy, he asked her to remain entirely honest with him moving forward. Yet, while she has been putting effort into showing him how serious she is about their relationship, he doesn’t extend her the same honesty.

As such, Lark decides to take an extreme route. She drains Brady’s bank account—stealing all the insurance money—and takes off before the wedding ends. On his part, Brady doesn’t realize the betrayal until it’s already too late. Meanwhile, the same night, Mike reaches some conclusions about his relationship with Brie and decides to propose. Even though he doesn’t have a plan or a ring, he’s confident about his love for the woman and wants to build a future with her. In the face of his earnest proposal, Brie can’t help but reveal the fact that she cheated on him with Brady.

Yet, Mike surprises Brie and reveals he already knows about her and Brady’s hookup. Therefore, as it stands, Brady and Brie are both at extremely uncertain points in their life. Since the former’s love for the lawyer is more evident, it seems to come down to Brie. From the start, she has already been very conflicted about her feelings for Brady and Mike. Now that Mike has proposed, even after learning about Brie and Brady’s short-lived affair, it adds another layer of complication. Whether Brie chooses between Brady or Mike, it seems like her decision would have to come quick in a potential future season.

Why Doesn’t Charmaine Show up to Jack and Mel’s Wedding?

Of all the people who show up at Jack and Mel’s wedding, one person’s absence remains noticeable. Charmaine hasn’t always been a positive part of the couple’s relationship. Still, she has managed to form good relationships with them since the birth of her twins. For the same reason, she was supposed to do Mel’s hair and makeup on her big day. However, she ended up being a no-show during the pre-wedding festivities and eventually skipped the whole. This compels Mel to grow worried about the other woman, especially when she fails to answer her calls the following day.

Therefore, Jack agrees to go check up on her—only to find her house ransacked upon arrival. Even though the season ends before Charmaine’s predicament can be explicitly explained, the audience can hazard a guess about the events that may have transpired at her house. Ever since Calvin—the actual father of Charmaine’s twins—re-entered her life, she has been facing more than her fair share of trouble. She even acquires sole custody of the kids to keep Calvin out of their lives. Even so, he continues circling the woman’s life.

In fact, Calvin becomes such a problem that Jack and the others advise Charmaine to get a restraining order against him. On her part, the single mother is more than thrilled to be rid of the man in a more cemented way. Additionally, given Calvin’s unpleasant behavior, she has plenty of evidence to use in getting the restraining order. As a result, it’s possible that Calvin caught wind of the same and decided to move before Charmaine could acquire the order against him. If so, it won’t be unfair to assume Calvin has something to do with Charmaine’s predicament.

Why is Dr. Hayes Investigating Doc Mullins?

Throughout the season, various characters have found themselves facing new difficulties. One of the central complications that plague Doc in the aftermath of Jack and Mel’s marriage is Dr. Hayes of the Grace Valley Hospital. A week or two ago, Doc received an emergency call to one of his patient’s houses. The patient sustained a bad fall that has sent him to a near-fatal condition. Since he’s still living in his remote cabin, Doc realizes that the ambulance won’t be able to make it to the hospital in time.

Since the patient is in immediate need of help to ensure he doesn’t die, Doc makes the decision to perform a complicated surgery on him at the house. The surgery requires him to drill a burr hole in the patient’s skull to relieve pressure. However, at the time of this surgery, the only family member present on the site is the patient’s underage son. This gives Grace Valley Hospital’s Dr. Hayes reason to launch an investigation into Doc Mullins. However, from the get-go, his prosecution of Mullins remains suspiciously pointed.

As it turns out, there is a reason he wants Doc’s license suspended. The Grace Valley Hospital is looking to expand and open a branch in Virgin River. Thus, they want to nullify Doc’s clinic so that they can overtake his business. Nonetheless, Doc and Hope are never ones to back down from a fight. As a result, we can expect Doc—and his coworkers Mel, Muriel, and Denny, by association—to fight for his practice.

