Walker Kelly: Where is Coach Jon Kelly’s Son Now?

Ty Roberts’ biographical drama film ‘You Gotta Believe’ revolves around the players of the Westside Little League baseball team, who set out to win the world championship for their mentor, Bobby Ratliff. Walker Kelly, the son of their coach, Jon Kelly, plays a pivotal part in giving them hope and an opportunity to be the winners of the Little League World Series. Along with Robert Ratliff, he emerges as one of the major stars of the team, surprising his opponents. In reality, as the film depicts, Walker was one of the standouts in the championship campaign of 2002!

Walker Kelly Played Baseball for Texas Christian University

Even though the Westside Little League baseball team couldn’t win the 2002 Little League World Series, Walker Kelly had a phenomenal campaign, which reached its pinnacle in the semifinal. He faced a team from Louisville, Kentucky, and struck out a whopping 21 batters in 11 innings. The pitcher even recorded no-hitters through 6 innings to emerge as one of the stars of the tournament. Caleb Powell, who played against the baseball player in the World Series, described him as a “hell of a pitcher.” After the championship campaign, Walker completed his school education, attending Fort Worth Country Day (FWCD) School and Arlington Heights High School.

Baseball remained a significant part of Walker’s life during this period. Under the guidance of Coach Tommy Elliott, he emerged as a significant player for Arlington Heights, only to be named the #4 top recruit in Texas by Inside Prep Baseball. Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners rewarded his performance at the high school level by drafting him as their 50th-round amateur pick in the 2008 MLB draft. However, he did not end up signing a contract. Unfortunately, as per unconfirmed reports, Walker missed his senior year due to Tommy John (TJ) surgery, a procedure common among baseball players. He made a comeback in 2008 after joining Texas Christian University as a Finance/Real Estate major.

In his freshman year as a pitcher for the Frogs, Walker made 11 appearances, including a start. He completed the 2009 season with a 1-2 record, a 7.71 ERA, and after preventing his opponents from scoring in six matches. In the 2010 season, his ERA dropped to 5.87, and he tallied 13 strikeouts. Walker eventually graduated from Texas Christian University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree. After completing his college education, he opened a new chapter of his life in the real estate scene of Fort Worth.

Walker Kelly is a Managing Director of a Real Estate Firm Today

Walker Kelly currently serves as the Managing Director of Utilities at O’Brien Right of Way Valuation, a prominent real estate firm in Fort Worth, Texas, where he continues to live with his wife, Alicia. After short stints as an intern at KOB Realty and Q Investments in the city, he joined his current firm in May 2012 as a senior analyst. Upon serving the company in his original role for over 9 years, he was promoted in June 2021. Walker has managed properties across Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma for over a decade.

Even though Walker is currently running a major real estate firm, he still nurtures a connection with baseball and his Little League team. In April 2022, he reunited with his former teammates for a formal gathering arranged to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Westside All-Stars’ 2002 campaign. He was surrounded by his father, Jon Kelly, and other recognizable figures such as Robert Ratliff, Mark Grace, Mitchell Belew, Chris Rivera, Michael Valdez, and Rand Ravnaas at the occasion. Even after parting ways with baseball as a player, Walker continues to inspire younger generations with his friend and former teammate, Robert.

In July 2023, Walker joined Robert and Mark to send off the Westside Little League team to the Texas West State Little League Tournament. He inspired the current generation of young players to aim for the World Series with the same mantra he embraced when he was on the field: “You gotta believe!” 2024 began with an unbearable blow for Walker. In March, he had to bid adieu to his beloved sibling, Boston Smith, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest. As the world celebrates his achievements with ‘You Gotta Believe,’ we hope that Walker is having a joyful start to 2025, surrounded by his loved ones and friends.

