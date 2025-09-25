Wayward Season 2: Will it Happen?

After a bold and bumpy road, season 1 of ‘Wayward’ concludes with a hopeful but bittersweet ending. Leila manages to succeed in her mission of rescuing her best friend from the cruel Tall Pines Academy, an institution for troubled teens that employs unconventional and abusive methods to brainwash and reprogram its students. However, in the process, she loses herself and ultimately makes the unimaginable decision to stay behind, losing all her rebellion and optimism.

Alex Dempsey, the cop with something to prove, finds himself in a similar situation. After dedicating himself to uncovering the secrets of the eerie town, he ensures Abbie’s survival but relinquishes his own freedom in order to have a safe life with his wife, Laura, and their newborn baby. Thus, despite the conclusive ending, the show leaves many avenues open for further exploration. Regardless of the uncertainty around the possibility of a renewal, if ‘Wayward’ manages to get picked up for another season, fans might find a possible season 2 hitting the screens sometime in 2027.

Wayward’s Pitch as a Limited Series Leaves Its Future Uncertain

In many ways, ‘Wayward’ season 1 wraps up the thematic and narrative storytelling of the show. Leila and Abbie start off the series as bright-eyed dreamers whose anti-establishment sentiments are bound to land them in trouble. By the end, both characters undergo a rigorous arc that tests them to their limits. In the end, while Abbie manages to come out on the other side with some of her rebellious streak intact, her best friend loses herself under the weight of her past mistakes and mounting intergenerational trauma. On the other hand, Alex Dempsey and Laura step into Tall Pines looking for a new start. Even though they find themselves weighed down by the latter’s complicated past with Evelyn and the Academy, they also manage to find what could be the beginning of a safe future for themselves and their baby.

Fortunately, Alex’s efforts also manage to take out Evelyn Wad, making her a victim of her own twisted methods. Yet, it’s anyone’s guess how much life for the townspeople will improve now that they have escaped Evelyn’s clutches only to end up under Laura’s new, distinctly cult-like community. Overall, it makes sense for the story to conclude with season 1, which might as well be the series’ fate, considering it’s a limited series tag. Yet, there’s always a chance that things might turn around for ‘Wayward.’ With other series like ‘Fleabag,’ ‘White Lotus,’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ setting a precedent, Mae Martin’s show would certainly not be the first limited series to take a multi-season turn. Therefore, if the series garners enough attention from fans or the critics, it can always return for future seasons, continuing to build upon the storylines and themes introduced in season 1.

Mae Martin Has Many Ideas For a Potential Season 2

Although ‘Wayward’ season 1 has a satisfying ending, it also intentionally leaves many possibilities for a future continuation of the story. For instance, while the tragic ending that befalls Leila offers a sense of realism to the series, it also leaves fans with many questions about the beloved teenager, especially in light of Evelyn’s death. What happens to Leila now that Evelyn is gone? Will a new leader take over the Academy? What does that mean for the residents of Tall Pines, many of whom seem to have banded behind Laura?

Similarly, the new mother’s future also remains up in the air now that she has transitioned into something of a cult leader, displacing the social position of her former caretaker. This can also be an interesting new dynamic to explore, not only regarding Laura’s characterization and development, but also her relationship with Alex. Even though the cop seems sure of his decision to stay by his wife’s side, their future remains balanced on a precarious edge. Thus, the show can delve deeper into all these plot lines with another season. Furthermore, the narrative can reveal more about the Tall Pines Academy, which is supposed to have various other branches across the country.

As such, there would be a strong possibility for the introduction of a new antagonist, who might be looking to replace the power vacuum that Evelyn’s death has left. In a conversation with Collider, Mae Martin, the project’s creator and co-showrunner, spoke about the same and shared their own thoughts about the possibility of a continuation for the story.” It could easily go on, and I have a lot of ideas of where we could go,” Martin said. “I mean, you’ve left all the characters in very compromised situations, and you just have to explain why the hell the FBI isn’t shutting this place down. But yeah, I think there’s more story.”

