What Happened to Charlie? Did Alexa Nisenson Leave Fear the Walking Dead?

The seventh season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ sees Charlie’s arrival at Victor Strand’s Tower. She tries to convince Victor’s trusted general Howard that she is at the place seeking better living conditions rather than as a spy. Howard then asks her to prove her allegiance by completing a suicide mission, only for her to get exposed to radiation. She becomes immensely sick but finds a place among the friends and allies of Alicia Clark, who set out to find a safe place. Charlie is missing in the first four episodes of the eighth season, making one curious about her whereabouts. Well, here’s what we can share about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Charlie?

Upon falling sick due to radiation exposure in the seventh season, Charlie ends up under the care of June in Victor’s Tower. Although June isn’t hopeful about Charlie’s recovery, she promises to take care of the little girl as long as she lives. When Alicia, Morgan Jones, and Victor’s allies join hands and leave for a safe place, Charlie joins them. She strikes a connection with Daniel Salazar, who loves her as he loved his late daughter Ofelia. Meanwhile, Morgan reveals the location of his allies and friends to PADRE in return for his adoptive daughter Mo. PADRE abducts the group and integrates the members of the same into the new civilization according to their usefulness.

One thing that’s certain is that Charlie stays alive until PADRE captures Morgan’s allies and friends. In the third episode of the eighth season, Daniel tells Madison Clark that he couldn’t stay with Charlie for good since he was abandoned at the swamps by PADRE. Since Daniel gets separated from Charlie after encountering the soldiers of PADRE, it is safe to assume that the dying girl is abducted by Shrike and Crane. Since the siblings abandon “useless” individuals at the swamps, they may have done the same with Charlie, a dying girl who needs help to survive day after day. Since seven years have passed since Charlie’s departure from Texas, one cannot rule out the possibility of her death since she was extremely sick before the journey.

Since it is unlikely that Charlie survived her illness, caused by radiation exposure, for seven long years, she may have died already. If that’s not the case, she must be with Luciana and Victor Strand, who have gone missing. They must be protecting Charlie for Daniel and June, likely with medicines PADRE possibly developed for one to stay safe from radiation exposure.

Did Alexa Nisenson Leave Fear the Walking Dead?

As of yet, neither AMC nor Alexa Nisenson has released a formal statement concerning the departure of the actress from ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ The possibility of Charlie staying alive with the help of advanced medicines PADRE must have developed cannot be ruled out, especially since the scientists of the community have developed a possible cure for walker bites. Luciana may have found a way to lay her hands on the same to save Charlie. If that’s the case, we may see Nisenson’s character again in the post-apocalyptic drama. The ambiguity in Daniel’s words concerning Charlie in the third episode of season 8 makes us believe that the latter may appear or get mentioned again in the series.

Although Charlie is nearly dead the last time we see her in the fifteenth episode of season 7, the character’s scope hasn’t met an end in the series. Since Madison is alive, a confrontation between her and the murderer of her son Nick can be a tempting plot point for the writers to conceive, which will pave the way for the reintroduction of Charlie likely in the later half of the show’s final season. Even though the time jump of seven years ahead of season 8 makes the sixteen-year-old Nisenson’s portrayal of twenty-year-old Charlie not ideal, the scope of the character has made us believe that we may haven’t seen the last of the actress in ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

