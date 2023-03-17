What Happened to Elvis’ Pet Chimp Scatter? How Did He Die?

Created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, Netflix’s ‘Agent Elvis’ is an adult animated comedy series featuring the voice of Matthew McConaughey as Elvis Presley. The series follows Elvis’ adventures as a spy for TCB, a secret spy organization led by the shady Commander. On his missions, Elvis is accompanied by his entourage, including a pet chimpanzee named Scatter. As a result, viewers must wonder if Elvis’ real pet inspired Scatter and the latter’s fate. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about the real Scatter and his death! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Did Elvis Have a Pet Chimp?

In ‘Agent Elvis,’ Scatter is a chimpanzee who is a part of Elvis Presley’s entourage. He is a former NASA test subject and was trained to be the first chimpanzee to go into outer space. However, after he was kicked out of NASA, Elvis adopted Scatter. In the animated series, actor Tom Kenny provides the voice of Scatter. Kenny is arguably best known for voicing the titular character in ‘SpongeBob SquarePants.’ However, Kenny’s role in ‘Agent Elvis’ is unique as he has no speaking lines and mostly emotes Scatter’s thoughts through hooting. The character of Scatter is indeed based on Elvis’ real pet chimpanzee of the same name. However, before Elvis adopted him, Scatter was a local television star.

Scatter was owned by “Captain” Bill Killebrew, who ran a children’s television show for a local network in Memphis, Tennessee. Scatter learned various tricks and appeared in several roles on the television show. However, his tenure on TV lasted only a year as Bill would sell Scatter to Elvis. Before buying Scatter, Elvis had a spider monkey called “Jayhew” purchased in 1956. After Scatter was bought by Elvis, while still a young chimpanzee, he hung out with Elvis’ inner circle, the Memphis Mafia. During this time, Scatter developed several bad habits. He reportedly enjoyed drinking beer and whisky. Scatter would torment Elvis’ female guests by yanking their skirts and performing several other antics. The chimpanzee also accompanied Elvis to film sets and concerts. He also reportedly loved dressing up in suits.

How Did Scatter Die?

As Scatter spent more and more time with Elvis’ inner circle, his behavior became increasingly erratic. While Elvis and his friends got a good laugh out of Scatter’s antics, he was a true troublemaker in every sense of the word. As a result, it was difficult for caretakers to look after Scatter, and he would often cause problems at parties and events hosted by Elvis. Thus, it is safe to say that the real Scatter’s personality was similar to his fictional counterpart. However, not much is known about Scatter’s death. After Scatter’s erratic behavior became uncontrollable, he was reportedly banished to a climate-controlled room at Graceland, Elvis’ mansion.

Shortly after his banishment, Scatter passed away from unknown causes. However, some believe that Scatter died from Cirrhosis of the liver. Since Scatter was fond of drinking alcohol, it is possible that he died from Cirrhosis. However, Scatter was allegedly poisoned by one (or more) of his caretakers because of his problematic behavior. However, there is no evidence to prove the claims that Scatter was poisoned. Scatter likely died of natural causes. He is buried at the Graceland Mansion Estates in Memphis. In contrast, ‘Agent Elvis’ season 1 finale brings Scatter’s journey full circle as he is sent to space to destroy a weaponized satellite capable of claiming millions of lives. As a result, Scatter’s story in the fictional animated series and his eventual fate differ from his real-life counterpart.

Read More: Why is Tom Parker Not in Agent Elvis?