What Happened to Violet and Sam in The Resort? Are They Dead or Alive? [Theories]

Created by Andy Siara, Peacock’s ‘The Resort’ is many things at once. It’s a science fiction love story neatly bundled in a mystery-drama package. The show also deals with themes such as loss, grief, and catharsis. There are two main timelines in ‘The Resort.’ In 2022, Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) arrive in Yucatán, Mexico, for what is supposed to be their 10th anniversary. Although they are at the Bahía del Paraíso holiday resort to celebrate an important milestone in their relationship, it soon becomes evident that they are not particularly happy. During one of their planned activities, Emma has an accident and finds an old flip phone. She discovers that the phone belonged to Sam Knowlston (Skyler Gisondo), who went missing 15 years ago along with another tourist, Violet Thompson (Nina Bloomgarden), a day before a hurricane struck, destroying the hotel both Sam and Violet were guests at. In 2022, Emma and Noah begin investigating what really happened to the young man and woman 15 years ago. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Violet and Sam?

The disappearance of Sam and Violet serves as the core mystery in ‘The Resort,’ even though the series doesn’t limit itself to the strict parameters of the genre. In December 2007, Sam arrives at Oceana Vista Resort with his parents and girlfriend Hannah, who Sam later learns is cheating on him with her professor. Violet also arrives at the same hotel with her father, Murray (Nick Offerman). It is revealed they are still very much grieving about Violet’s mother, who presumably had a terminal disease and spent her final days at her home. This is implied in the flashback scene where Murray helps movers get a hospital bed out of their apartment.

It was Violet’s idea to come to Yucatán, though she apparently doesn’t want to spend the time she is there with her father, prompting Murray to book separate activities for himself. Understandably, he is upset about this but doesn’t say anything to Violet. It turns out that Violet wanted to come to Yucatán because she found that her mother had left her a message in one of her books, ‘La Desilusión Del Tiempo’ by Illán Iberra. Right above chapter 22, titled ‘Pasaje,’ Violet’s mother told her to meet her there. Evidently, Violet has deduced that the location her mother meant is in Yucatán.

Given the importance the book receives in the first three episodes, it must have something to do with Violet and Sam’s disappearance. The two of them grow pretty close rather quickly. In various interviews, members of the cast and crew have indicated that the series have science fiction themes, including time travel. Losing a loved one can cause insurmountable grief. Perhaps Violet and Sam’s journey in the show revolves attempts the former’s attempt to find a way to connect to her mother again. If that is the case, the best-case scenario is Violet and Sam are trapped somewhere in the vastness of time and can’t get back.

Are Violet or Sam Dead or Alive?

In episode 3, they break into the room of the mysterious Santa. Considering he is played by Ben Sinclair, we can assume that he is Alex, the owner of Oceana Vista Resort, He stays in arguably the best room in the hotel. As Noah and Emma find out in 2022, it can only be accessed through the elevator.

There is a significant possibility that Violet and Sam are dead. We know there was a massive hurricane a day later, and they might have died because of it. Another possibility is that Emma is right and Baltasar Frías (Luis Gerardo Méndez) or Alex did indeed kill the young people. But we believe the answer has to be a bit more fantastical than that.

