What Happened to Wendy Moten on The Voice? How Did She Break Her Arms?

In episode 21 of ‘The Voice’ season 21, Wendy Moten had two surprises for the viewers. A mesmerizing version of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ and casts on her both arms, decorated with pearls. Along with her outstanding singing, her determination and perseverance to sing with casts helped her conquer the minds of her audiences. After progressing from Top 10, Wendy sang in episode 23 as one of the Top 8 contestants, with the casts still on. With Paris Winningham, she performed Eric Clapton’s ‘Change the Word,’ once again with sheer resolution. If you are wondering what really happened to Wendy, let us share the answers with you!

What Happened to Wendy Moten on The Voice?

In episode 20 of ‘The Voice’ season 21, Wendy Moten, along with her coach Blake Shelton and teammates Paris Winningham and Lana Scott, sang ‘I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch).’ After the performance, as she was clearing the stage, she tripped over a speaker and fell right to the stage floor. With the help of Paris and Lana, she slowly left the stage. Later that episode, Wendy returned to the stage to address the viewers. “I’m OK, I’m a little bruised, but you know what? I’m still ready to go! [proceed to the next round],” she said. Although her admirers and viewers thought that Wendy is fine, the injury was far from just a bruise.

How Did Wendy Moten Break Her Arms?

Wendy’s fall on the stage was much more than just bruises. As per reports, Wendy was rushed to the hospital right after the Live Top 11 Eliminations of season 21 and the x-ray showed that she had injured both her arms. As a result, she had to wear casts on both arms, one for the broken right elbow and the other for fracturing the left hand at the wrist.

Even though Wendy was seriously injured, her determination motivated her to participate in the Live Top 10 Performances with the casts on. She was also appreciated by her coach Blake Shelton, who said, “I have never seen a better example [Wendy’s performance] of strength, perseverance, and fearlessness standing on this stage. She’s here to win this thing.”

After episode 21, Wendy talked to Parade to explain the situation. “I fell hard and I broke my right elbow, and it dislocated two times. My left hand is fractured, and a little piece is broken, so my sister Mona is out here helping me,” the singer said. Wendy also talked about her performance amid injuries. “But the strange thing is, I don’t know why I have this energy that I could just keep going. I’ll just go day by day but I still feel like I’m still in the game,” she added. Wendy also said that she is taking care of the injuries one day at a time.

In episode 23, Wendy received a standing ovation from the coaches after her solo performance of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s ‘You’re All I Need to Get By,’ with casts still on. Blake Shelton, her coach, repeated his surprise saying, “You’re sitting up there on a stool like Kenny Rodgers, just hanging out, and blowing the roof off this place. Music history just happened on this stage.” Ariana Grande, one of the four coaches, was equally astounded. “Are you out of your mind? That’s just the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” she said while bowing to Wendy.

