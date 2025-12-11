Martin Scorsese’s ‘What Happens At Night’ Begins Filming in New York in April 2026

Martin Scorsese’s next feature film will be shot in the Empire State. Principal photography of ‘What Happens At Night’ will take place in New York starting in April 2026. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will star. Patrick Marber adapted the screenplay from Peter Cameron’s eponymous ghost novel.

The story follows an American couple who travel to a remote, snowbound city in northern Europe to adopt a child. The Wife, weak due to a recurrent illness, seeks solace and renewal, while the Husband suppresses his anxieties under a cloak of calm. Upon arrival at the decaying Grand Imperial Hotel, they encounter the enigmatic exiled American singer named Boyne, who offers cryptic warnings and unexpected companionship.

The couple’s journey gets more unsettling as they meet Claudia, a brusque adoption official, and Mara, a hospice worker who tends to the Wife with disturbing intimacy. The couple’s carefully laid plans begin to unravel amid the region’s eerie grandeur and disorienting rituals. Confronted by moral ambiguities and their own emotional distance, the Husband and Wife are forced to question not only the future of their child but also the viability of their marriage and their own capacity for love.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest performance was as Bob, a revolutionary-turned-father, in Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy action thriller ‘One Battle After Another.’ His other projects in development include Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2′ and Scorsese’s yet-untitled Hawaiian gangster movie co-starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

Jennifer Lawrence was recently seen as Grace in Lynne Ramsay’s psychological movie ‘Die My Love,’ opposite Robert Pattinson, who played Jackson. She will also produce and star in an upcoming yet-untitled movie centering on the Muppet Show character Miss Peggy. Joining her is Emma Stone, both as a producer and actor.

Other films of Martin Scorsese shot in New York include ‘The Irishman,’ ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘Taxi Driver,’ and ‘Goodfellas.’

Read More: Andy Samberg and Jason Momoa’s ‘Protecting Jared’ Starts Filming in Oahu in February 2026