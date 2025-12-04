Andy Samberg and Jason Momoa’s ‘Protecting Jared’ Starts Filming in Oahu in February 2026

Andy Samberg and Jason Momoa will soon land on the Hawaiian Islands for their next feature. The filming of Netflix’s ‘Protecting Jared,’ an action comedy, will take place in Oahu, Hawaii, between February 17 and April 21, 2026. Ruben Fleischer is helming the feature, based on a screenplay by Rob Klein and John Solomon. The story follows William Ikaika (Momoa), a Hawaiian security guard who is forced to defend both himself and Jared Bachman (Samberg), a despised tech billionaire, when a dangerous kidnapping scheme erupts.

Andy Samberg most recently played the role of Barry, a friend of Theo and Ivy Rose, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, in the comedy movie ‘The Roses.’ He also voiced Pawbert Lynxley, a Canada lynx, in ‘Zootopia 2.’ His other recent performances include photojournalist David Scherman in the biographical war drama ‘Lee,’ with Kate Winslet as photojournalist Lee Miller, Ben Reilly (voice) in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ and Nyles in ‘Palm Springs.’

Jason Momoa was last seen as Garrett, a struggling video game store owner, in ‘A Minecraft Movie.’ Before that, we saw him as Arthur/Aquaman in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ and Dante, the villain, in ‘Fast X.’ Upcoming movies we will see him in are Julian Schnabel’s epic crime drama ‘In the Hand of Dante’, which also stars Oscar Isaac, Gerard Butler, Al Pacino, and Martin Scorsese, and Ángel Manuel Soto’s action comedy movie ‘The Wrecking Crew,’ co-starring Dave Bautista.

Ruben Fleischer’s directorial credits include the magic flick ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,’ the action-adventure movie ‘Uncharted,’ starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, Sony’s ‘Venom,’ featuring Tom Hardy as the titular character, and the ‘Zombieland’ movies, which also feature Sandberg, alongside Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone.

Hawaii served as the base for the production of movies like ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Red One,’ ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ and ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’

