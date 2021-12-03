What is Colton Underwood’s Net Worth?

Colton Underwood is a former professional football player and reality star who recently became the first lead in Bachelor Nation’s history to come out as gay. It’s no secret that his relationship with Cassie Randolph, the one he’d chosen to be with from his season of ‘The Bachelor,‘ resulted in a restraining order against him. Yet, as per ‘Coming Out Colton,’ that’s when he felt the most relief because he knew that he finally had to start living his truth instead of repressing it. So now that it’s been a while, let’s shift the focus back to his career trajectory and net worth, shall we?

How Did Colton Underwood Earn His Money?

Following his graduation from Washington Community High School in 2010, Colton Underwood attended Illinois State University and played Division I football as a defensive end. From there, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers in May 2014, only for it to be waived a few months later. The Philadelphia Eagles noticed that Colton was trying to go pro as a linebacker; thus, they signed him up to their practice squad to give him an opportunity on September 3, 2014. However, after merely six days, he was released once again.

Thankfully, the Chargers came back into the picture and got Colton into their squad, where he remained until 2015. He was mainly a part of their practice because the future contract and the injury reserve contract he later signed with them were both waived shortly after. The last defer occurred just before the concluding cuts of the 2015 season, driving the athlete to join Oakland Raiders’ practice squad on December 1. Colton attempted to transition to the tight end for them, but they, too, released him on August 29, 2016, before the regular playing season commenced.

Therefore, despite holding the third and fourth rank in the Redbirds’ history for tackles-for-loss (44) and sacks (21.5), respectively, Colton’s NFL career came to an end rather quickly. He then shifted gears and suddenly became a contestant on season 14 of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette,’ starring Becca Kufrin. Colton was booted off after the hometown dates in week eight, but he had already made a lasting impression. After all, he soon managed to land a spot on the 5th season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ and subsequently became the star of ‘The Bachelor’ season 23 (2019).

Apart from that, Colton once owned a sports bar named 4th & Goal Grill in Washington, Illinois, and he founded the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation in January 2016. The latter, spurred by one of his cousin’s diagnoses, is an organization that aims to spread awareness, inspire a good lifestyle, and raise money for cystic fibrosis research and medical equipment.

What is Colton Underwood’s Net Worth?

With his non-profit organization, NFL career, and presence as a public figure, Colton Underwood’s estimated net worth is around the $1 million mark. Considering his professional career, the fact that he’s named after the Indianapolis Colts seems entirely appropriate now. But we should mention that his fortune is only expected to increase, especially with the platform he has managed to create for himself and his own Netflix series, ‘Coming Out Colton.’

Read More: Where is Colton Underwood Now?