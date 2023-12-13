Constance Nunes’ Net Worth: How Rich is the Car Masters’ Engine Specialist?

Constance Nunes is a reality television personality and model who rose to prominence with Netflix’s car makeover series ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches.’ Born and raised in the City of Angels, Nunes started working in the automotive industry from a young age as she would often help her father in restoring old cars. The autophile never looked back and went on to establish herself in the industry by working in the service department of several well-known car brands. Although the automotive industry is a male-dominated sector, Nunes has challenged the established perception of a typical worker in the business and garnered respect for her years of experience and deep understanding of the tricks of the trade.

She married her autophile boyfriend Jared Toller after dating him for a long time. However, in recent months there have been reports that Jared has filed for divorce. In spite of hardships in her personal life, Constance Nunes has continued to impress people with her work on and off the camera. Her growing popularity has also got people curious to learn more about her career and net worth. In case you are also looking for more information about the same, we have got you covered.

How Did Constance Nunes Make Her Money?

Constance Nunes’ love for cars and years of experience helping her father, a former drag racer and an expert mechanic, with old car restoration and renovation, meant that getting a job in the automotive industry was always something she would pursue. Therefore, it is not surprising that Nunes has worked for well-known brands like Audi, Acura, Ford, and BMW. The time she spent working in the service departments of automobile brands only helped her gain more knowledge, and she ultimately ended up bagging a job at the Gotham Garage with Mark Towle and others.

However, Nunes’ career is not restricted to the automotive industry alone. She is also a background performer who has appeared in several music videos such as “High Off My Love” and “I’m a Freak.” Apart from that, Constance has also worked as a stuntwoman in productions like the ‘Bring it On’ franchise and ‘Dodgeball.’ Over the years, her career as a model has reached newer heights fueled by her appearance in the Netflix series ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches.’

As a model, Nunes has collaborated with several popular brands that include Motorola, Feral Cosmetics, Jockey, and Wrangler. The drastic gain in her social media popularity has also given the model opportunities to monetize her reach, which Nunes has used remarkably well. Her sponsored ads with countless brands have certainly become a great source of passive income for her now. With the increasing number of followers, she is only going to rake in more money, which is further helped by the fact she has since established her own shop by the name of Cars by Constance too.

Constance Nunes’ Net Worth

Constance Nunes’ net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. Her brand endorsements, coupled with reality television projects as well as her own venture are expected to bring her a lot of money in the future. Therefore, her net worth is undoubtedly going to increase exponentially in the coming years.

