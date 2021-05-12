What is Heidi Montag’s Net Worth?

Heidi Montag is a reality television personality, actress, and singer born on September 15, 1986. She was raised in Crested Butte, Colorado, along with her siblings, Holly, an actress, and Sky, her younger brother. Heidi attended the Academy of Art University in San Francisco for a semester before transferring to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles. It was her friendship with the fashion designer and television personality Lauren Conrad in San Francisco that got Heidi her first big break. She dropped out of her college in Los Angeles because of a lack of interest and started working for Bolthouse Productions as an assistant.

Heidi married Spencer Pratt in 2008, and the couple has one adorable son named Gunner. In an interview in April 2021, the actress got emotional talking about her family and confessed that she is trying to have another child. Heidi’s career so far is full of ups and downs, so people curious about her net worth may find it hard to track her exact net worth. However, if you are interested to learn the same, well, we have got you covered.

How Did Heidi Montag Make Her Money?

After dropping out of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Heidi first worked as an assistant for Bolthouse Productions and later got promoted as an event planner. She worked there for around two years. Heidi earned her first opportunity in the entertainment industry when she appeared in season 2 of ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.’ In the following year, she starred in ‘The Hills‘ along with Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. The reality television series was an instant hit, and Heidi was part of its main cast for six seasons. She met her husband, Spencer Pratt, during the series, and the couple got married a few years later.

Heidi also appeared in the American version of the British reality television series ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ before releasing her first album ‘Superficial’ in 2010. Since then, she has been part of several reality television shows like ‘Famous Food,’ ‘Celebrity Wife Swap,’ ‘The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition,’ ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’ She has also appeared on the well-known television series ‘How I Met Your Mother‘ and is one of the main cast members of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings,’ a sequel of ‘The Hills.’

Heidi used to have her own clothing line known as Heidiwood, but it was unfortunately discontinued. Heidi and her husband had earned a significant net worth thanks to their successful career in the television industry. But they confessed in an interview that they ended up losing over $10 million in just two months because of bad decisions. However, despite that, Heidi has earned a decent amount of money after the fiasco, so without further discussion, let’s have a look at her net worth.

Heidi Montag’s Net Worth

Heidi Montag’s net worth is estimated to be around $400,000. Since she is much more responsible with her financial decision now and continues to be active in the television industry, we can expect her overall wealth to increase in the coming years.

