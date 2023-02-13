What is Kaleb Cooper’s Net Worth?

Among the numerous people featured in Amazon Prime’s ‘Clarkson’s Farm,’ few have gained as much love as Kaleb Cooper. Since his first appearance in the documentary series, the farming expert grabbed the attention of the viewers with his frank attitude and skills within the field of agriculture. As one of the most crucial pieces in the working of Jeremey Clarkson’s farm, Kaleb’s professional life has garnered the curiosity of the public. Many of his fans are also eager to learn just how much he has made through his work over the years. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

How Did Kaleb Cooper Earn His Money?

Kaleb’s journey within the field started off after graduating from Moreton Morrell College. Based in England’s Cotswolds region, he started the Kaleb Cooper Contracting in 2016 around the age of 18. The company offers various agricultural services to its clients, including disking/cultivating, topping, plowing, and drilling. Those interested can also hire the company for road weeping, countryside maintenance, paddock care, and hedge cutting. These are far from the only facilities provided by Kaleb under his eponymous brand, and the reality TV star is quite proud of his work.

The Kaleb Cooper Contracting presently only serves the English county of Oxfordshire and the surrounding region. Having started off with just a shed of chickens, Kaleb understands the need for a flexible approach when it comes to farming and tries his level best to provide a variety of services to his customers that be molded to suit the need of the clients. When not taking care of contracting needs or tending to his own animals, Kaleb is quite adept at handling a tractor.

In fact, It was Kaleb’s skills with a tractor that got him in contact with Jeremy Clarkson. Prior to the ‘Top Gear‘ star’s arrival on the 1000-acre farm, Kaleb had worked on his land for three years and knew the area quite well. This led Jeremy to contact him after he realized just how taxing cultivating can be. Soon enough, Kaleb became a star of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ and gained numerous fans. His Instagram has over 1.2 million followers who are always eager to learn more about him.

Apart from his work within the agricultural industry, Kaleb is also an integral part of Hawkstone and even has a cider named after him. The TV star has taken up the role of an author. His book, ‘The World According to Kaleb,’ is set to be released on April 18, 2023. At present, he works as a manager at Clarkson’s farm and often butts head with his boss, though the two share a close bond.

Kaleb Cooper’s Net Worth

To understand Kaleb’s wealth, we must take his numerous ventures into consideration. Starting off with his work within the field of contracting, an average person in the industry makes an annual amount of $35,000. Moreover, his reported income from the show for every year is about $60,000 (£50,000). Kaleb himself has publically stated that he makes about 60 cents per hour from his farming work (50 pence). Additionally, an Instagram influencer with a following of similar size would make about $500,000 per year, while farm managers in the UK earn about $50,000 every year. Combining these factors, we estimate Caleb Cooper’s net worth to be about $4.6 million.

Read More: Who is Charlie Ireland? Where is He Now?