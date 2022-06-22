What is Mothers of Agony in The Umbrella Academy?

Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is the adaptation of the comic book series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. While the show takes its liberties and has made a lot of changes while bringing the story from paper to screen, it finds creative ways to bring essential elements of the comics into its fold. The third season draws inspiration from the ‘Hotel Oblivion’ storyline and despite some big changes in the main plot, it adds a few things that will please the comic book fans.

One of the things from the comics that finds a place in the show is Mothers of Agony. It is introduced to us halfway through the season. As usual, the show keeps the mystery alive by not divulging too many things at once. If you are wondering what is Mothers of Agony and how it plays into the plot of Season 3, here’s all you need to know about it.

What is Mothers of Agony?

Mothers of Agony in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is a biker gang. Five is introduced to it by Klaus, who recognizes their tattoo on the skin from an older version of Five. Klaus advises his sibling to stay away from them, but it only feeds Five’s curiosity and he ends up at their bar. There he meets Pogo, who is alive in this timeline and is not associated with Reginald Hargreeves anymore. Initially, Pogo is not interested in talking to Five, but later, he reveals that the tattoo is related to Project Oblivion, Hargreeves’ secret mission.

After Five bids goodbye to Pogo, we don’t see any more of the beloved chimp and his biker gang. It seems like Pogo turned into a complete rogue after being ousted from the Sparrow Academy, and joined some random biker gang. But if you are familiar with the comics, you will know that this is not just some random gang.

While Klaus warns Five about them, he never quite explains his connection to Mothers of Agony. In the ‘Hotel Oblivion’ storyline of the comics, Klaus had been closely related to them once, while Pogo was never associated with them. This was after the group split up, following the events of the 60s timeline. Klaus had fallen into addiction and did odd jobs for the gang in exchange for his next hit.

The official summary of ‘The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion #3’ describes Mothers of Agony as “dirt ball hoodlum scum. their place of business leaves a lot to be desired, in a terrible neighborhood, but its the results that matter and man did they deliver! their psychic seems like hes done a lot of drugs, but as soon as we sat down in their private frankly kind of frightening room, it was like my dead father was right there beside me again! he knew things only my father could know, including the dirt I needed on my sister to lock her out of the trust. if I could give the mothers of agony a 10 star review I would.”

This Yelp review-ish summary makes it clear that Klaus had worked as a psychic for the biker gang who are too dangerous to mess with. But knowing Klaus, something must have gone wrong, which led him to move on from their service and seek his employment elsewhere. While the third season gives only a brief glimpse into them, the next season might expand their arc. It would be interesting to find out more about their history with Klaus, and also about how Pogo ended up with them.

