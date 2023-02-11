What is Peter Madrigal’s Net Worth?

The hit Bravo series ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ has introduced viewers to several intriguing people, including Peter Madrigal. The reality TV star gained fame due to his prominent presence in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ spinoff despite not being part of the main cast. Peter’s efficient work and integral role in the operations of Lisa Vanderpump’s business have led many to wonder about his professional life. Additionally, people are also eager to know just how much wealth he has accumulated over the years. If you are wondering about the same things, worry not because we have just the answers you need!

How Did Peter Madrigal Earn His Money?

After completing his schooling, Peter enrolled at the University of Southern California. From 2005, he was a student at the institute and graduated in 2008 after completing his studies in the field of Theatre. It was in 2008 that Peter met Guillermo Zapata, co-owner of SUR Restaurant & Lounge, and established a friendship. Starting as a Busser at the establishment, he rose through the ranks and became a Manager.

According to Peter, much of his growth within the hospitality industry can be attributed to Lisa and Ken Vanderpump. “They taught me to grow up and they taught me to be responsible and learn. All of them: Guillermo, Nathalie, Ken, and Lisa. They made me grow up. They didn’t fully trust me until about two years after that,” he shared with ‘The Daily Dish.’ “When I really started to get to know Ken and Lisa more was when they made me the manager of their restaurant. It was right before the summer of 2011.”

However, hospitality does not seem to be the only field that Peter is active in. Since 2014, he has been working as an independent Producer. “I started my own production company that I’m really focused on right now. [I’m] getting projects done. I have a bunch of projects that I’m working on at the moment. So that’s one of my main focuses for next year,” he explained his plans to Bravo in 2022.

Additionally, Peter has been the Owner of Hairo since September 2015 and the Founder and Co-Owner of Amare magazine since January 2016. He was also a recurring cast member on the Bravo series for its first eight seasons. Thanks to his various ventures and television appearances, the reality TV star has accumulated a significant fanbase with over 242 thousand Instagram followers at present.

Peter Madrigal’s Net Worth

To understand just how much wealth Peter has, we must take his various sources of income into consideration. An average restaurant manager in Los Angeles, California, makes about $70,000 per year. We must also keep in mind that a business owner would make about $100,000 when working in the same area. Peter’s Instagram following is also quite impressive, and an influencer of his size would generally make an annual amount of about $125,000. A producer in Los Angeles makes about $70,000 per year, an amount that the restaurant manager likely makes through his own work within the field. Keeping these factors in mind, we estimate Peter Madrigal’s net worth to be around $3 million.

