What is Sonika Vaid’s Ethnicity? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ is reality series that follows several employees of The Agency. The show delves into the personal and professional struggles of the cast members as they try to establish themselves within their chosen industry. As expected, things are far from easy, and the competitive nature of the agents often leads to some unexpected and entertaining drama. Naturally, the viewers are curious about the various realtors featured in the series, including Sonika Vaid. People are especially curious about Sonika’s personal life and her boyfriend. Well, we are here to explore the same.

Sonika Vaid’s Family

Born on August 4, 1995, Sonika Vaid was born to Kuldip “Ken” Vaid and Ananya “Anna” Vaid. Growing up, Sonika was part of a big family and was the eldest of six siblings. Though she spent a significant amount of her childhood in Weston, Massachusetts, she shifted to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, after some time. As a member of the Indian-American community, Sonika has found different ways to connect to her culture.

The reality TV star’s parents moved to the United States of America from India when they themselves were fairly young. Thanks to their dedication and hard work, Kuldip became a reputable eye surgeon, while Ananya obtained an engineering degree and pursued a career as a real estate developer. Sonika Vaid first came into the limelight thanks to being one of the top 5 finalists in ‘American Idol’ season 15. Her musical talent left many in awe, and apparently, it’s a gift that runs in her family.

The tradition of music began in Sokina’s family through her maternal grandfather, who taught himself how to sing. He also brought a harmonium (an Indian musical instrument similar to an accordion) and passed down his musical knowledge to his daughter Ananya. Continuing the family tradition, Ananya decided to help Sonika hone her vocal talent from the age of three after realizing the latter’s talent at an early age.

“Basically, I owe my whole entire musical abilities to him [Sonika’s grandfather] because, without him, I would’ve never sang. My mom would’ve never sang. He passed it to my mom and my mom passed it to me,” Sonika shared with NBC News while talking about her childhood connection to music. Sonika has indeed not left her roots as a vocal artist behind. Apart from being a realtor with The Agency, she also works as a recording artist. Those interested in checking out her songs can do so on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

Sonika Vaid’s Boyfriend

As of writing, Sonika Vaid is dating Kevin Stewart, another agent within The Agency. Just like Sonika, Kevin is a part of the Grauman Rosenfeld Group and works as a Partner with the team. Though he entered the real estate industry of Los Angeles barely over five years ago, he has established himself as one of the best in the region. In 2021, he was declared the MVP by Grauman Rosenfeld for having sold properties worth more than $70 million. He was also among the top 300 agents in California for the years. Kevin was also ranked as the 35th best agent in Beverly Hills, California, and was featured in Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 list of Real Estate Rising Stars.

Sonika and Kevin’s relationship in ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ season 1 went through many ups and downs. However, the couple was able to overcome their differences and were planning to move in together at the end of the season. The realtors have been together since January 2020, and the two seem quite excited about their lives together. They also seem fond of traveling to some of the most beautiful places in the world, preferably with each other. We wish Sonika and Kevin the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Is Alexia Umansky Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?