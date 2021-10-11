When and Why Did Larry David Leave Seinfeld?

Larry David is a popular figure in Hollywood and a comedy legend whose works have reinvented the genre and earned him a massive amount of fan following. David’s success and long-standing popularity are a testament to his talent, but his career trajectory undoubtedly wouldn’t have been the same without ‘Seinfeld,’ which is arguably the gold standard for modern sitcoms.

David and Jerry Seinfeld created the evergreen series that aired for nine seasons and became one of the most-watched shows in the history of broadcast television. However, despite being one of the key creative voices of the show, David did not run the distance and parted ways before ‘Seinfeld’ reached the finish line. If you wish to find out more about the legendary writer’s exit from the show, allow us to share the details! Here’s everything you need to know about Larry David’s departure from ‘Seinfeld.’

When Did Larry David Leave Seinfeld? and Why?

Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld conceptualized ‘Seinfeld’ in 1988, and after some struggles, the show’s pilot episode aired in 1989. The series didn’t take off until a year later, but there was no looking back after that. Season after season, the series climbed the rating charts reaching the top spot with its sixth season. David’s writing for the show earned him numerous accolades. He was nominated four times for the Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category, winning once for the fourth season premiere ‘The Contest.’

However, despite being at the peak of his prowess, David decided to step down as head writer and producer after the seventh season. David departed the series on friendly terms with the cast and producers. He chose to exit the series due to his fear of a dip in the quality of writing.

Cast member Jason Alexander (George Costanza) later corroborated the same. He revealed that David felt the stress of topping each episode and maintaining the level of humor that made the show a success in the first place. Irrespective of how the show’s later seasons were received by critics and audiences, the unanimous opinion stands that ‘Seinfeld’ suffered in quality without David’s influence on the creative decisions.

Did Larry David Return to Seinfeld?

While David was no longer involved with the show’s day-to-day production, he continued to lend his voice to George’s boss George Steinbrenner through till season 9. After leaving the show, David went on to write and direct the comedy film ‘Sour Grapes.’ The film was released in 1998 and received poor reviews from critics, with David himself apparently lamenting the decision to make it. By then, ‘Seinfeld’ had entered its final season, and David returned to help the show’s creative team stick the landing.

David worked on the script for the two-part series finale titled ‘The Finale.’ In David’s absence, the show had resorted to a more surrealistic and absurdist style of humor which somewhat changed the show’s legacy. Fans had hoped that with David back to pen the script for the series finale, some of the original charm and humor that made ‘Seinfeld’ a rousing success would also return. However, that wasn’t the case, as the series finale received negative reviews and continues to be a point of contention among fans. Despite the ending being so controversial, David has insisted that he has no regrets about the series finale.

