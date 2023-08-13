When Calls the Heart: Do Elizabeth and Lucas Get Married? Theories

Hallmark’s ‘When Calls the Heart‘ is a drama series that follows Elizabeth, a young teacher who finds endearing friendships and even love in the small town of Hope Valley. After her husband’s untimely death, she gets another shot at love when she meets Lucas, who comes to Hope Valley to set up his business. Despite getting off on the wrong foot, the two eventually fall for each other and even get engaged. However, will they finally walk down the aisle, or will their hurdles lead them to part ways? Well, let’s discuss what the possibilities are for the fan-favorite lovebirds! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Elizabeth and Lucas Get Married?

Elizabeth and Lucas become a couple at the end of season 8, following her choosing him over Nathan and asking him not to leave Hope Valley. Over season 9, the two navigate their new relationship through rocky waters, as the entire fiasco with the oil company and Lucas’ arrest threatens to tear them apart. On top of it, he doubts his worthiness and even contemplates leaving town. Luckily, Lucas realizes that he truly belongs with Elizabeth and Jack Jr. in Hope Valley, and in the season 9 finale, he finally proposes her, with her happily accepting.

As Elizabeth and Lucas plan a fall wedding, she requests a simple and lowkey celebration, with only their friends and family in attendance. While he agrees to the same, his love for grandeur and adventure might cause some minor differences between them later. Moreover, when Elizabeth’s aunt Agatha and sister, Julie, arrive in Hope Valley to meet her and Lucas. Agatha also offers him a job on the family’s behalf and proposes they move to Hamilton after marriage. Though she is worried he may agree, he proves her wrong by refusing her aunt.

Yet, this very doubt in Elizabeth’s mind about Lucas and his intentions could also escalate into a more serious conflict, as she still needs to learn to trust him better. On the other hand, even he often takes matters into his own hands during troubled times and is secretive about his plans till the last moment, which seemingly worries Elizabeth as she fears he would return to his past ways. This, too, may become a roadblock in their marital bliss. Lastly, many new developments have been taking place in Hope Valley, including the arrival of some new faces after the news of the hot springs spreads.

In an interview with TV Insider, Erin Krakow, who essays Elizabeth, shared that her character and Lucas shall face some points of conflict in the near future. She shared, “Their relationship is real, is I guess how I’d put it, in that it isn’t perfect. With each new chapter in their relationship, they’re learning new things about each other. There are interesting challenges both from outside the relationship and within the relationship, individual challenges for each of them. And don’t get me wrong, there are still very romantic tender moments between them and plenty of them, but it is a real relationship, and we’re seeing them navigate those challenges together.”

“I will just say that really being true to themselves and how that kind of manifests within their relationship is important to both of them in Season 10. And as we all know, that’s not always easy,” added Krakow. Furthermore, the actress divulged about Lucas and Elizabeth’s wedding, saying, “I can say nothing about the wedding itself. Some things need to be kept secret. … I don’t want to give anything away because we like to have some surprises, but I will say that the cake tasting sure is delicious.”

Since Krakow has hinted that the wedding will likely occur, fans can rest assured that Elizabeth and Lucas’s impending nuptials could be precisely how they had imagined. Nonetheless, the points of conflict mentioned above shall probably stir up some trouble before they finally say “I Do.” Not just that, it would be interesting to see how Lucas and Elizabeth confront such differences further on their journey to getting married, which currently seems inevitable.

