Is Lucas Leaving Hope Valley? Is Chris McNally Leaving When Calls the Heart?

Since his introduction in season 6, Lucas Bouchard has become an integral part of ‘When Calls the Heart.’ Upon his early arrival in Hope Valley, the businessman struck up a romance with the town’s schoolteacher, Elizabeth Thornton, who had lost her husband, Jack, a year earlier. Although their chemistry is immediate, their courtship remains challenging, especially as the latter begins to have conflicting feelings about another suitor, Mountie Nathan.

Ultimately, even though the couple gets engaged, their relationship soon ends. Fortunately, despite the misfortune of his love life, Hope Valley brings Lucas a sense of purpose and community. By season 13, his relationship with Elizabeth becomes friendly, and he even finds another chance at romance. Therefore, when that romance threatens to take him away from the beloved small town, fans are bound to grow concerned about the character’s future in the show. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Lucas Steps Down as Governor and Decides to Follow Edie to New York

Season 13 brings many developments in Lucas Bouchard’s life that promise to inform his future in the show. As Hope Valley and Benson Hills face the fallout of a tragic forest fire that razes much of the latter’s town, the Governor finds himself shouldering significant responsibilities. From mobilizing relocation for the victims of the fire and helping out with insurance claims for the Benson Hills residents, to funding their renovation strategy, the fire brings many commitments for the politician. Nonetheless, the slow-moving cogs of bureaucracy and politics prevent Lucas from providing the best, most effective solution to his constituents in time.

Even when Lucas manages to set up a finance plan for Benson Hills’ renovation through increased taxes, powers above him end up snatching it away from him. For the same reason, he eventually has to rely on non-governmental channels and access private funding for rebuilding the town. All of this ends up disheartening him from the legitimacy of helping the masses through politics. Thus, instead of preparing for reelection, he ends up stepping down from the Governor’s post for the next term and endorses Mayor Hickam of Benson Hills as his favored candidate. Yet, this isn’t the biggest change that he faces. His relationship with Edie Martell, the attorney who has moved into Hope Valley fairly recently, also continues to grow in crucial ways.

Despite getting off on the wrong foot in season 12, Lucas and Edie soon realize they have more in common than not. Afterward, as they continue sharing offices and collaborating on civil cases together, their connection grows and deepens. Even so, a brief reappearance of the lawyer’s ex-fiance compels the Governor to hesitate. He has already been burned by love, specifically by getting caught in the middle of a love triangle. Thus, his hesitation leads Edie to accept professional opportunities elsewhere, putting a momentary halt to their unofficial courtship. Fortunately, by the finale, Lucas manages to fix his mistakes and share the truth of his feelings for the lawyer. When the latter worries that the timing isn’t favorable due to her promised trip to New York for the coming few months, the ex-Governor simply proposes the idea of leaving for the port city with her.

Chris McNally Will Reportedly Be a Part of When Calls the Heart Season 14

At its core, ‘When Calls the Heart’ remains a story about the people of Hope Valley and their personal and communal journey through life. For the same reason, anytime a character prepares to leave the city for any reason, a layer of uncertainty gets attached to their narratives. This is especially true for series regulars like Lucas Bouchard. Fortunately, fans of the character have nothing to fear. The Hallmark Channel renewed the series for its season 14 back in December 2025. Since then, reports have confirmed that many of the central cast members will be reprising their roles, including Chris McNally, who plays Lucas.

Therefore, it’s possible that season 14 would either begin with a time jump that would bridge Lucas and Edie’s time in New York or simply follow the couple to the city for a short period of time. This wouldn’t be the first time either of the characters has been away from Hope Valley and still remained notable inclusions in the series. In fact, Lucas and Edie met for the first time outside of the central small town, in Capital City, when the Governor was still based there. Consequently, fans of the couple, and actor Chris McNally, can expect to see more of their fun dynamic and the early days of their official courtship in season 14.

Read More: When Calls the Heart Season 14 Expected Release Date, Plot and Cast Details