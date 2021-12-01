When Will Hawkeye Episode 4 Release? What Are the Spoilers?

‘Hawkeye’ continues to be an action-packed affair, with its third episode putting the spotlight on the titular superhero’s archery skills and resourcefulness. In the episode, Clint and Kate escape from the Tracksuit Mafia and in spectacular fashion by using many of Clint’s ingenious trick arrows to a great effect. After an exhilarating chase sequence, the duo digs up clues about the Tracksuit Mafia and lands into more trouble. Viewers must be curious to find out whether Clint and Kate can outmaneuver their foes for the fourth consecutive episode. The answer lies in the next entry, and here’s everything you need to know before watching ‘Hawkeye’ episode 4!

Hawkeye Episode 4 Release Date

‘Hawkeye’ episode 4 is slated to drop on December 8, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The series comprises six episodes which are 40-50 minutes in length each. New episodes of the superhero drama will premiere on the House of Mouse streaming service every week, on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch Hawkeye Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘Hawkeye’ episode 4, you will need a subscription to Disney+. The new episode will become available to subscribers of the service from the date and time stated above. The series is a Disney+ Original and cannot be streamed outside of the platform.

Hawkeye Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 of ‘Hawkeye’ will deal with the cliffhanger ending of the previous episode and follow up on the confrontation between Jack and Clint. In the process, some of the secrets that Jack is hiding will come to light. We will get some clues about Jack’s motivations and obsession with Ronin’s sword. Thus, Clint and Kate are likely to uncover a deeper conspiracy and will have to take a step back to formulate a plan.

More details could be revealed about the mysterious Sloan Limited, which appears to be the employer of the Tracksuit Mafia. We could see Yelena Belova/Black Widow coming after Clint to get revenge for the death of her sister, Natasha Romanoff. The fourth episode is also rumored to serve as the reintroduction of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who is most likely Maya’s uncle and the person leading the Tracksuit Mafia.

Hawkeye Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘Hawkeye’ is titled ‘Echoes.’ it opens with a flashback to Maya Lopez’s childhood. We learn that her father was killed during a skirmish with Ronin, and her uncle oversees the operations of the Tracksuit Mafia. In the present, Maya interrogates Clint and Kate (using sign language) while Clint tries to clear the misunderstanding that Kate is Ronin. Clint persuades Maya that Ronin is dead, but she believes that Clint is hiding the truth. Clint breaks free from his constraints and takes on the Tracksuit Mafia.

During the fight, Clint’s hearing aid gets broken, but he manages to reclaim his bow and quiver. Clint frees Kate, who joins the battle, and the two flee from the Tracksuit Mafia’s hideout. They escape in a car while the gang pursues them. Clint drives and struggles to communicate with Kate due to the loss of his hearing aid. However, Kate uses Clint’s trick arrows to fend off the mafia until they reach a traffic jam on a bridge. Clint relies on his superior archery skills to get himself and Kate to safety.

While the duo of archers recuperates from their altercation with the Tracksuit Mafia, they mutually agree it is in their best interest to stick together. Elsewhere, the Tracksuit Mafia are shifting hideouts, and Kazi questions whether they should continue to hunt Ronin. Maya insists on continuing the search. Clint and Kate head to Eleanor’s penthouse to access the Bishop Security database and find more information about the Tracksuit Mafia. However, Clint is ambushed by Jack at the apartment.

Read More: Where Was Hawkeye Filmed?