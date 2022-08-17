Where Are Diego and Laith From Hotties Now?

Hosted by Jade Catta-Preta, Hulu’s ‘Hotties’ takes the idea of a daring blind date to the next level. Every episode, two couples are brought on the show for the very first blind date, which is far from a typical one. Each pair has to face the other in a cooking competition by preparing a spicy meal as instructed. While cooking, the contestants are presented with three different dishes at regular intervals, which they have to eat before resuming their cooking.

Based on their dishes and chemistry, Jade announces one of the two couples as the winner. The cash prize of $2,500 can either be used on their second date or split between the two if the partners agree to never see each other ever again. Thanks to its sizzling nature, the viewers cannot help but wonder what the participants are up to these days. One such pair from the dating show is Diego and Laith, who certainly caught the public eye. Well, here’s everything we know about their current whereabouts.

Diego and Laith’s Hotties Journey

Diego and Laith Faraj starred in the first episode of ‘Hotties’ season 1. Through his appearance on the show, Diego, a personal trainer from Guatemala, hoped for something casual, though he was open to the possibility of something more. On the other hand, creative writer Laith did not want anything “hot and heavy” from the first date and was more interested in establishing connections. Though he is originally from Detroit, Michigan, Laith currently lives in Los Angeles, California. The couple’s first impression of each other was quite favorable. Diego thought his date was super cute, while Laith rated his potential partner a 9 out of 10 and professed his appreciation for Diego’s hair, smile, and style.

For the cook-off, Diego and Laith competed against Paul and Rose in order to cook Sausage Party (spicy sausages). The participants had 75 minutes to complete the task and were faced with three rounds of heat challenges. The first was Tickle My Pickle, where they had to eat pickles covered in chilly flakes (100,000 Scoville units). In the second challenge, called Tongue Twister, Diego and Laith had to each eat half a slice of Devil’s Tongue Red Pepper (425,000 Scoville units). The final spicy dish for the pair was Watermelon Meltdown, where the contestants had to finish off a slice of watermelon caked in ghost pepper powder (1,000,000 Scoville units).

At the end of the competition, Paul and Laith’s dish impressed Jade. However, the host ultimately declared Paul and Rose the winner since she felt that the other pair had much more chemistry. In the end, while Laith seemed more than willing to once again go out with his partner in the show, Diego did not feel the same attraction.

Where are Diego and Laith Now?

Turns out that Laith Faraj is a man of many talents. Apart from writing, he is also an actor, a model, and a singer. He often posts his music on his YouTube channel in order to showcase his skills. For his acting ventures, Laith is affiliated with Image Powerhouse Agency. he is also partnered with Prestigious Modeling for his work as a model. He seems to like traveling and has made several trips to places like Mexico. The reality TV star also seems fond of spending quality time with his friends and family. Currently, he is living in Los Angeles, California. Not much is known about Diego’s current status, but we wish him the best in his life and hope he and Laith have a wonderful future ahead.

