Where is Hulu’s Hotties Filmed?

Hulu’s ‘Hotties’ is a cook-off dating show that pits together four young and hot singles who must go on blind dates and compete against one another to prepare some delicious and date-night-worthy dishes. However, to spice things up even more, literally, they have to indulge in some extremely spicy food challenges in order to keep cooking. During their cook-off, the contestants must face three hot challenges and the way they handle the pressure from these challenges determines their chances of winning the show.

The hotties that fail to complete the challenges jeopardize their position in the competition. Moreover, to make things even more interesting, the couples are not only judged on the basis of the food they cook but also on the quality of date they have. The unique premise of the blind date cooking competition series is made all the more entertaining by the host and judge of the show, Jade Catta-Preta. In addition, the fact that the series is set in food trucks with the backdrop of the desert is likely to make one curious about the actual filming site of ‘Hotties.’ If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Hotties Filming Locations

‘Hotties’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series seemingly commenced in early October 2021 and wrapped up by early 2022. Located in the Western United States, California is known for its extremely diverse landscape as it is home to the Pacific Coast, mountains in the east, forests in the northwest, and desert in the southeast. This is one of the major reasons why the Golden State is a prominent production location for all kinds of filming projects, including reality shows like ‘Hotties.’ Now, let’s traverse the specific locations and see the hotties compete against each other!

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Hotties’ are lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California as well as in the United States. The production team appears to set up camp and the contestants’ food trucks in one of the desert areas of the county, giving the cooking show a unique backdrop and a distinctive overall vibe. With the western extent of the Mojave Desert beginning in the Antelope Valley, in the county’s northeastern part, it is possible that they utilized a region of this desert to tape the show.

LA County consists of several popular tourist attractions, including museums, parks, entertainment sites, and so on. Some of the notable sites of interest are Long Beach Museum of Art, Museum of Jurassic Technology, Disney Concert Hall, Six Flags Magic Mountain, and Hollywood Bowl. Moreover, over the years, the county has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Se7en,’ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ and ‘The Morning Show.’

