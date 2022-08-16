Are Chardae and Nick From Hotties Still Together?

Hosted by Jade Catta-Preta, each episode of Hulu’s ‘Hotties’ pits two couples against each other on their very first blind dates. Their task is to make a spicy dish according to the directions provided in a cooking van on the occasion of their first date. However, the couples have to endure three rounds of heat challenges that present players with bizarrely spicy dishes, which have to be eaten as instructed before continuing to cook. The finished dishes are presented to Jade, who had been secretly observing the couples through hidden cameras in their vans.

Based on the taste of the dishes and each pair’s chemistry, a winning couple is announced. The victors can either use the $2,500 on their second date or split the money in half and never see each other again. Given the chaotic nature of the cooking dating series, fans could not help but be fascinated about just what happened to the people who appeared on the reality show. One such couple is Chardae Heim and Nickolas “Nick” Oldakowski, whose sizzling chemistry certainly caught the attention of the audience. If you want to know just where the couple is now today and if they are still single, we have the answers you need!

Chardae and Nick’s Hotties Journey

Chardae Heim and Nickolas “Nick” Oldakowski appeared in the second episode of the premier season of ‘Hotties.’ While Chardae introduced herself as a communications coordinator from Gardena in California, Nick shared that he is a relator and musician from Long Beach in California. The Gardena resident confessed that she had been single for a long time and looking forward to what the show would bring. Meanwhile, Nick claimed that people described him as a “pretty good time.’ He also hoped that he might be a good catch for someone, given his socializing skills.

Upon meeting each other for the first time, both Chardae and Nick felt attracted to their dates. Chardae thought Nick was cute, and the latter also appreciated his date’s looks and energy. The couple had to cook off against Joely and Na’eem to prepare Hot & Spicy Balls, or spicy meatballs and pasta, in the allotted time. Though not overtly affectionate, Chardae and Nick certainly were having a good time and kept joking with each other.

For their first heat challenge, Chardae and Nick had to eat fruit leather caked in hot pepper powder, or Fruit Fetish, which amounted to 100,00 Scoville units. This was followed sometime later by 2 slices of Chocolate Habanero pepper for each of them (Choc It Up To Hot), which was as spicy as 500,000 Scoville units. For their final heat challenge, Chardae and Nick had to each drink a small shake that had chili extract mixed in it. Called Hell-Uv-A-Shake, the dish ranked as high as 800,000 Scoville units.

As expected, the couple was not having the best of times. After multiple rounds of vomits and a shirtless Nick, which Chardae did not mind at all, the pair was able to complete their dish. While Jade thought their cooking was on the same level as their opponents, she liked their chemistry which seemed to mirror the dynamics between a happy pair of newlyweds. When asked what they would do with the prize money, Chardae and Nick decided to spend it on their next date, preferably on something with much less spiciness. So what are the two up to these days? Well, we are here to answer the same!

Are Chardae and Nick Still Together?

As of writing, Chardae Heim and Nick Oldakowski have kept their dating lives under the wraps since they appeared on the show. The two did likely go on another date, but their current status regarding the same is as mysterious as ever. However, the duo seems to be thriving in their professional lives. Chardae founded her own Hair Company called DaeDream and has been working as its CEO since February 2022. She businesswoman currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

Nick is also thriving as a real estate agent at Residential Agent inc, where he has been working since February 2019. He also keeps in touch with his musical time and loves to spend time with his friends and family. The realtor lost his dog named Comet in July of 2022 and has our deepest sympathies for the same. Both Chardae and Nick are happy about their appearance on the Hulu series. We wish them the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Where is Hulu’s Hotties Filmed?