Jade Catta-Preta: Everything We Know About Hotties Host

Comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta became the exciting host of the unique dating show with a twist, called ‘Hotties.’ This cook-off dating show on Hulu puts together four attractive singles on blind dates on each episode to compete against the other pair by preparing some delicious food, throughout the date, in a food truck. While doing so, to bring a twist to the game, they would be fed a variety of spicy foods every 15 minutes, to look at their unfiltered reactions to these challenges.

Ultimately, their chemistry throughout the cook-off even with those challenges around, and their capacity to cook some delicious meals form the basic premise of the show. Thus, for anyone who loves food, dating shows as well as reality television, ‘Hotties’ becomes the ultimate show to binge on. And, Jade as the host, became the add-on to all the fun and craziness with her hilarious take on the situations. With her quick wit and lively presence, as Jade garners a number of fans, they must now be eager to know more about her, and we’ve covered just that!

Jade Catta-Preta’s Age, Family, and Background

Born on February 19, 1984, Jade Catta-Preta belongs to a close-knit and loving family, originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Although she was born and spent quite a few years there, Jade and her family moved to the United States when she was 14 years old in 1998. She then grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia, with her parents and her elder sister. Her mother is Suely Moreira and father is Fernando Catta Preta, and her sister Bianca Catta Preta is married with a 1-year-old daughter.

Jade is extremely close to all her family members and especially credits her father for exposing her to the world of comedy from a young age. The now-38-year-old is also very close to her sister and often visits her niece, whom they lovingly call “peach baby.” The family makes sure to get together often, whether it is in their hometown or while traveling to another destination together. Jade graduated from Emerson College in 2007, after which she eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.

Jade Catta-Preta’s Profession

Jade has an extensive list of professional experience, which began with her work as a bartender in LA and stumbling upon comedy. However, even in college, she did some acting and hosting work beginning with the show ‘Secret Lives.’ Her first gig as a comedian was to host the National Lampoon in Los Angeles, which helped her meet several budding and established artists. She loves to make people laugh, and hence gradually went on to do several cameo roles leading to more recurring ones, as both an comedian, actor and host.

Jade has an active career in stand-up comedy with regular performances at comedy clubs as well as tours all over the country in English and Portuguese languages. Apart from numerous national commercial works, she has been a host to more than 30 reality shows including ‘Latino 101,’ ‘The Morning After,’ ‘Girl Code,’ ‘Ladylike,’ ‘Punk’d,’ ‘Flashback Friday,’ ‘Greatest Ever,’ ‘@midnight,’ ‘Daily Pop,’ etc. Jade also hosted the popular and long-running comedy commentary TV series ‘The Soup’ on E! in 2020.

Several acting credits are also in the name of Jade, with some regular and recurring roles in ‘Manhattan Love Story,’ ‘Californiacation,’ ‘American Housewife,’ ‘Future Man,’ ‘Those Who Can’t,’ ‘Future Man,’ ‘The Joey Mac Project,’ and ‘Daddy Knows Best.’ She also made many guest or cameo appearances in TV shows such as ‘Modern Family,’ ‘2 Broke Girls,’ ‘Life in Pieces,’ ‘Sullivan & Son,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘Heart Baby Eggplant,’ ‘The Divas,’ ‘Harder Than It Looks,’ ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show,’ ‘Angel from Hell,’ etc. Apart from her latest stint as the host of ‘Hotties,’ Jade has been doing stand-up for almost 14 years and now has her new stand-up special, ‘Jaded,’ coming up on Helium Comedy Studios, YouTube. Additionally, she has also been successfully running her own podcast called ‘Jaded Podcast’ since March 2021.

Jade Catta-Preta’s Boyfriend

Jade is an openly bisexual who has admittedly been in previous relationships. However, since 2020, she has been in a committed relationship with her now-boyfriend Cameron Sikes. The 35-year-old is a Scientist at Fortis Digital Ventures, a digital asset management enterprise, and is also a Blockchain Investor. They live with their dog Cheryl, who has been a part of Jade’s life for more than 5 years.

The gorgeous couple celebrated their 2nd dating anniversary together in March 2022 and are looking forward to many more years ahead. They often post loving photos for one another and are highly appreciative of each other’s presence and support. The couple can also be seen traveling to various picturesque places together, and also each other’s hometown’s to meet their parents. Thus, as Jade enjoys her time with her boyfriend Cameron, we would only wish them the best for a lovely future together and success in both their careers.

Read More: Where is Hulu’s Hotties Filmed?