Where Are Joely and Na’eem From Hotties Now?

Hosted by Jade Catta-Preta, Hulu’s ‘Hotties’ is a cooking dating reality series that puts couples on their first blind dates to a spicy test. Each pair must cook a specified dish and beat the competing duo. Apart from preparing the meal in a cooking van in the middle of a desert, the contestants must also go through three different heat challenges. The said tasks are assigned at regular intervals where participants must consume a bizarre yet spicy dish before they can cook further.

At the end of the competition, Jade tries the dishes and declares a winning couple based on taste and chemistry. The winners can either use the $2,500 cash prize on their second date or split it even and never see their partners again. The show has welcomed several people to participate in the sizzling challenge. One such pair was that of Joely and Na’eem, who definitely left their mark on the viewers. Naturally, many are curious to know what the two are up to these days and w are here to answer the same!

Joely and Na’eem’s Hotties Journey

Joely and Na’eem Walton appeared on the second episode of ‘Hotties’ season 1. An event host from New York, Joely had always been afraid of blind dates before her appearance on the show. However, on the suggestion of a tarot card reader, she decided to try things she feared, which included blind dates. Na’eem introduced himself as a personal trainer from Blackwood, New Jersey. He described himself as a bachelor who likes to play the field and hoped that his date was hot and would be able to connect with him. When the two met, they were impressed with each other. Joely gave Na’eem an 8 out of 10, which she claimed might increase depending upon how the day went. The personal trainer, too, appreciated his date’s looks and was looking forward to the day.

For the show, Joely and Na’eem had to compete against Chardae and Nick in order to cook Hot & Spicy Balls (spicy meatballs and pasta). For their first heat challenge (Fruit Fetish), the couple had to eat fruit leather caked in hot pepper powder, which amounted to about 100,00 Scoville units. Shortly after, each participant had to finish 2 slices of Chocolate Habanero pepper (500,000 Scoville units) for the second heat challenge Choc It Up To Hot. The final heat challenge was called Hell-Uv-A-Shake, where everyone had to drink a milkshake with chili extract (800,000 Scoville units).

Despite the tribulations, the couple did seem affectionate with each. However, they ended up losing the game to their competitors. While Na’eem expressed interest in seeing Joely again, the personal trainer apparently tanked his chances when he called his date a “poster child for distress” during the tasting.

Where Are Joely and Na’eem Now?

Na’eem Walton has made a name for himself as a brand influencer and entertainment entrepreneur. The New Jersey native promotes different businesses using his impressive social media following. Na’eem also does photoshoots for various brands and often shares them on social media. In April 2022, Na’eem also worked on a music video with KarlieRedd. Through his work, Na’eem travels to several places like Las Vegas in Nevada and Hawaii.

The Hulu show was far from his first television appearance since the star has also appeared in shows like ‘Ultimate Tag.’ He also seems invested in furthering his modeling career and is a certified dating coach. Currently, Na’eem is based in Los Angeles, California. Unfortunately, not much information is readily available regarding his ‘Hotties’ partner, Joely. We wish them both the best and hope they have a wonderful future.

