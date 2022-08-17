Is Hulu’s Hotties Scripted or Real?

Hulu’s ‘Hotties’ brings viewers into a whole new realm of blind dating. The dating reality series pits two new couples against each other in a cook-off on their very first date. The circumstances for preparing the meals, however, are far from ideal. Not only do the participants cook their meals in a van in the middle of a desert, but they must also complete three different heat challenges. Each challenge takes place at regular intervals and presents the participants with a unique dish that might be too spicy to handle.

At the end of the cook, the couples present their meals to host Jade Catta-Preta, who declares a winner based on taste and chemistry. The winners have two choices regarding what they can do with their cash prize of $2,500. They can either use it all on a second date or split the money and never see each other again. The show’s premise and overall energy are as hilariously chaotic as one might want. However, many are curious to know about the show’s authenticity. Is the cooking dating show real or completely scripted? Buckle up because we are ready for some answers.

Is Hotties Fake or Real?

Given that ‘Hotties’ is more inclined towards humor than nail-biting drama, there does not seem much that one can say is scripted. However, does that mean that everything presented in the dating series is 100 percent accurate? We cannot honestly say that to be true. Like most reality shows, certain elements within the Hulu series have been staged or altered to provide a better viewing experience for the viewers.

One of the most glaring differences between real life and the facts presented in the show is the identities of the cast members. Specifically, the nature of their profession. Most of the participants on the show claim to have jobs that can be attributed to people outside the entertainment industry. For example, we have Laith Faraj, who claimed to be a creative writer on the very first episode of ‘Hotties’ season 1. While that is not necessarily false, it might have been more accurate to share with the viewers that he is also an actor and model.

The same goes for Na’eem Walton, who introduced himself as a personal trainer but is also an influencer and a freelance model. In fact, he has previously appeared in shows like ‘Ultimate Tag.’ But how does it really affect the show’s authenticity? It is easy to see that these alterations were made so that viewers will have an easier time relating to the show’s cast members. In fact, this particular strategy is quite common in the industry.

However, the rest of the show does seem authentic in nature. Given the severe bodily reactions that the contestants have shown on-screen to the heat challenges, we are quite inclined to believe that the bizarre dishes were indeed as spicy as the show claims. A quick google search also seems to validate the claims made by the series regarding the Scoville heat units of the food presented to the show’s cast. For example, the chocolate habanero peppers are generally scaled between 425,000-577,000 Scoville heat units. In ‘Hotties,’ the item is stated to be at 500,000 Scoville heat units.

One might also consider that different participants have shown different reactions to the same food. But, as Jade Catta-Preta has stated multiple times, people tend to have different levels of spice tolerance. The food presented to Jade is far from culinary masterpieces, which also adds a realistic element to the series. In short, ‘Hotties’ may not be entirely accurate, but it does lean more toward realism. The unexpected level of spiciness from heat challenges may generate extreme reactions, but they seem heartfelt, even if slightly exaggerated in some scenarios.

