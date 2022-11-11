Where Are Earl Olander’s Friends Bill and Maria Boecker Now?

When 90-year-old Earl Olander was found murdered in his farmhouse in Carver County, Minnesota, friends and family were desperate for answers. The investigation eventually revealed that Earl was the victim of a burglary and was killed by two men, Reinol Vergara and Edson Benitez, in April 2015. ABC News’ ‘20/20: Divine Intervention’ delves into this very case and features an interview with Bill and Maria Boecker, Earl’s longtime friends and neighbors. So, let’s find out more about them, shall we?

Who Are Bill and Maria Boecker?

Bill and Maria Boecker lived up the road from Earl’s farmhouse in Carver County. The couple had known Earl for more than two decades and was very close with him in the time leading up to the incident. Bill said that Earl was “a stand-up person. You never heard a swear word out of his mouth.” The 90-year-old often visited the Boeckers and spent Christmas with them.

Earl, a lifelong bachelor, spent his time farming while living alone on his farmland and was a self-sufficient man. According to Bill, Earl still drove and rarely needed to go to the doctor. Bill added, “We considered him a surrogate grandfather for our kids. He was a great example for the kids. He lived a clean, pure life.” Other neighbors also had a similar impression of him, with Jayne Kane saying, “He modeled a life we all should lead. … He lived a very uncomplicated life. He loved simplicity.”

Bill believed he was possibly the last person to have seen Earl alive; the latter had visited the Boeckers on April 9, 2015. According to Bill, they were talking and checking out the garden. Earl was found dead on April 11, 2015; his house was robbed, and he was assaulted. The area was not known for crime, with Bill saying he only remembered a burglary in 2014 when some tools went missing from a shed. So, the locals understandably felt unsafe.

Where Are Bill and Maria Boecker Today?

The prosecution eventually convicted Reinol and Edson, who admitted to being at the crime scene that night. The police caught a break after a Bible belonging to Earl’s family was found at an apartment where Edson used to stay. Bill and Maria were ultimately relieved that the people responsible were caught. Regarding the Bible playing a role in the case, Bill said, “To me, there are no coincidences. There are only ‘God-incidences.'”

Currently, Bill and Maria live in Carver County and have been blessed with a large loving family. They have been married since June 1988 and have a son and three daughters: Bill, Tatiana, Ashley, and Larissa. Bill and Maria are loving grandparents and stay in constant touch with their children. Apart from that, they enjoy traveling and hiking, having traveled to Israel and Spain previously. From what we can tell, Bill has owned a painting business since 1987.

