History Channel’s ‘Alone’ is a thrilling survival reality show where contestants are tasked with braving the harshest conditions and the most threatening preys to survive. Each contestant in ‘Alone’ is chosen from the world’s topmost specialists in survival skills and environmental knowledge. These men and women are then dropped off into the wilderness and are only allowed to bring ten items of their own choosing. Ultimately, they have to find their own food, water, and shelter to survive in the wild.

However, a contestant may tap out if they are too injured or feel like giving up. The final survivor in the wild is proclaimed the winner and gets awarded a massive cash prize. With the exciting season 8 now behind us, the cameras are turned away from the contestants’ lives. Naturally, fans would want to know where the survivalists of ‘Alone’ season 8 are now. Let’s find out, shall we?

Rose Anna Moore (5th Place)

Rose Anna Moore had a promising start to her ‘Alone’ journey. However, she started showing signs of malnutrition as proper food was tough to come by. Unfortunately, the final blow to the journey of the Pennsylvania native was her catching frostbite, and thus, on the 37th day, she tapped out and had to be medically evacuated. Rose, a mother of two adult children, serves as a leasing agent at Moore Land Services and owns Moore’s Sports Center (a hunting store).

Moreover, she puts her skills of trapping and hunting to use by conducting regular classes to provide the youth with the basic knowledge of hunting, gathering, and surviving. Additionally, Rose holds the prestigious positions of North Central Regional Director for Pennsylvania Hunters Sharing the Harvest and an Outreach Coordinator for North American Trapper. She is currently busy using her skills to take her brand to new heights while documenting every moment on social media.

Colter Barnes (4th Place)

Colter Barnes started strong and found water and shelter pretty quickly. Moreover, his expertise at building a boat and using it to gather food made sure he did not go hungry. However, the harsh conditions got to him, and Colter lost too much weight to carry on. Thus, on the 67th day of his quest, the Alaskan native tapped out and was medically evacuated. Surprisingly, Colter’s parents encouraged him to apply for the show, and while they mentioned they were worried, they were also incredibly proud of their son.

At present, Colter, his partner Lexie Hayes, and her daughter Jordan live on a remote island in Alaska, where he uses his survival skills to lead a sustainable life. Moreover, he found work with the Tidelines Institute, a field school in a remote southeast Alaskan island that offers a summer environmental education course. In the course, Colter teaches the students to lead sustainable lives through gardening, foraging, tanning, food preservation, and much more. During the winters, he lives off the land and enjoys doing so.

Theresa Emmerich Kamper (3rd Place)

Starting as one of the favorites, Theresa Emmerich Kamper managed to survive a staggering 69 days in the wilderness. The only contestant from outside the United States territory, the Exeter, England, native showed remarkable resilience and skill in her strategies. However, she also lost too much weight and finally had to be medically rescued. A tanning and leather expert, Theresa has a very successful career and even authored a widely acclaimed book titled ‘Determining Prehistoric Skin Processing Technologies,’ which explains the significance of the titular technologies in detail.

Theresa has also appeared on various documentaries where she shared her immense knowledge on the subject. At present, she holds several courses at different places globally. Her classes, which are much sought after, have a wide range of focus from skin and fur tanning to conserving leather and making valuable equipment and apparel out of leather and hide. Additionally, the prehistoric leather specialist also offers her services for lectures, private courses, museum presentations, and documentary appearances worldwide.

Biko Wright (Runner-Up)

Right before Biko Wright embarked upon an adventure of a lifetime, he learned that his fiancée, Erin, was pregnant with twins! So, he dedicated his adventure on ‘Alone’ to his two daughters, born right after he got back home. While on the eighth season of ‘Alone,’ Biko proved to be a worthy contestant from the very beginning and showed immense skill and talent in procuring food, water, and shelter. He managed to survive for a massive period of 72 days before tapping out due to starvation and heart palpitations.

Biko revealed that he “had to be flown via helicopter” and spent “2 days in emergency room,” where the doctors informed the survivalist that he “could have gone into cardiac arrest” if he had pushed himself further. Now, he is the proud father of two lovely twin daughters – Xyla and Nixie – who were born right after he returned from ‘Alone.’ The daughters are indeed the light of their parents’ lives. Biko often posts about them on social media, especially expressing how grateful he is to be blessed with such a beautiful family.

At present, Biko leads a sustainable life on a property in the woodlands of Western Oregon. Biko lives there with his fiancée, Erin, and their two daughters. Moreover, with Biko loving to forge, build, and weld, he uses his skills as a means of survival and is quite happy living off the grid. He is also the lead singer of the metal band Sirion as well as a member of the folk band Endelos.

Clay Hayes (Winner)

Clay Hayes was declared the winner on ‘Alone’ season 8 after surviving for 74 days in the Canadian wilderness. Clay managed to overcome any and every obstacle thrown at him by showing exceptional survival skills and presence of mind on the show. Although Clay was previously employed as a wildlife biologist, he found his true calling in the art of making bows and archery. Thus, following his dreams, he quit his job as a biologist and concentrated on honing his skills when creating and using primitive bows.

Clay became such an expert in the craft that he turned his passion into a profession and now conducts sought-after classes on bow building. He has also contributed to numerous publications, podcasts, shows, and online videos to spread the love of archery and bow building. Additionally, he has a YouTube channel where he uploads regular videos about bow making, bushcraft, survival skills, and much more.

On the personal front, Clay is married and resides in a homestead near Lewiston in North Idaho, with his wife, Liz, and two sons – Coye and Fen. Liz also shares her husband’s love for sustainable living, and together, the couple is trying to inculcate the same in their children.

