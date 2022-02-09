Where Are The Mandalorian and Grogu Heading? Theories

One of the important subplots in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is the relationship between Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, which is the main narrative in ‘The Mandalorian.’ The second season of the latter show ends with the separation between these two characters as Grogu accompanies Luke Skywalker to continue his training to be a Jedi Knight. But as Luke trains him, the Jedi Master learns that the youngling still has a sense of attachment to his adoptive father.

In episode 6, titled ‘Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,’ Luke gives Grogu a choice between continuing his Jedi training and rejoining Djarin, represented by Master Yoda’s lightsaber and the beskar chainmail that the Mandalorian leaves for him. In the season 1 finale, titled ‘Chapter 7: In The Name of Honor,’ it is revealed that Grogu has chosen Djarin and the chainmail. One of the final scenes of the episode shows them traveling in Mando’s new N-1 Starfighter. If you are wondering where they are heading, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Where Are the Mandalorian and Grogu Heading?

After Grogu makes his choice, Luke presumably sends him to Tatooine with R2-D2. They arrive at Peli Motto’s hanger in Mos Eisley. As Djarin isn’t there at the time, Peli takes Grogu in and proceeds to do what one does when they have a young boy arriving after a long journey — feed him. Later, they find Djarin busy fighting the Syndicate. They have to keep their reunion brief. When his foster father is about to be eaten by a rancor, Grogu taps into the Force and makes the creature fall asleep. The effort tires the youngling as well, and he falls asleep right beside the creature.

In one of the final scenes of the season, Djarin gives in to Grogu’s demand and puts the N-1 Starfighter into hyperdrive. For the first time since they have met, Djarin and Grogu are traveling without any obligation. Before this, their journey had a definitive purpose — reuniting the youngling with the Jedi Knights, who Djarin believed were his kind. However, now, Grogu has actively chosen to be with him, effectively prioritizing the Mandalorian value of loyalty and solidarity over the Jedi’s belief of detachment.

Grogu is already considered a Mandalorian foundling. With this choice, he proves his adherence to the Mandalorian way. But the problem is that Djarin has been thrown out of the Children of the Watch after revealing that he had willingly taken off his helmet in episode 5. In that scene between Djarin and Armorer lies the answer of where he and Grogu are heading. When Djarin asks how he can atone, the Armorer tells him that he can find his redemption in the living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore. However, Djarin thinks the mines were destroyed.

Either way, he and Grogu are likely heading toward Mandalore, and their experience there will probably serve as the main plot of season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian.’ They might reunite with Bo-Katan Kryze and other Mandalorians and help her retake Mandalore. However, one thing is for sure — a feud is likely to begin between Djarin and Bo-Katan over the darksaber, and by extension, the right to rule over the planet.

